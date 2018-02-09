TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – interCaribbean Airways celebrating its 26th year of continuous services, is accelerating its start date of services from Sint Maarten to Tortola with onward connections to Santo Domingo, San Juan and Antigua.

The original start of service to and from Sint Maarten of March 22, is moved forward in response to the challenges of travel to and from Santo Domingo following recent air service interruptions.

The new services will begin immediately from February 9, 2018. Travelers in Santo Domingo and Sint Maarten can make immediate connections via the Tortola hub with a very short layover en-route.

Flight Depart Arrive Valid from Valid to Flight Day DEP ARR JY0531 EIS SXM Fri-09-Feb-18 Wed-21-Mar-18 Mon, Tue, Fri 09:15 10:00 JY0532 SXM EIS Fri-09-Feb-18 Wed-21-Mar-18 Mon, Tue, Fri 10:30 11:15 JY0541 EIS SXM Fri-09-Feb-18 Wed-21-Mar-18 Thu, Sun 15:55 16:40 JY0542 SXM EIS Fri-09-Feb-18 Wed-21-Mar-18 Thu, Sun 17:10 17:55 EIS is Tortola, SXM is Sint Maarten.

interCaribbean has been serving the Dominican Republic for over 15 years, with over a current schedule of 19 weekly flights.

“interCaribbean is pleased to be able to quickly update our Sint Maarten start date to ensure the communities in Sint Maarten and in Santo Domingo have available air service options,” said Mr. Trevor Sadler, CEO for interCaribbean.

Founded as InterIsland Airways in 1991 by Turks Islander, Mr. Lyndon R. Gardiner, Chairman of interCaribbean, the company has embarked on adding international destinations and soon the introduction of jet service. interCaribbean serves twenty-two cities. For more Information and reservations visit www.intercaribbean.com.

About interCaribbean

interCaribbean operates EMB 120, Twin Otter and coming soon our ERJ145 aircraft connecting Turks & Caicos, Antigua, the British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Haiti, Jamaica, the Bahamas, the US Virgin Islands, Dominica and St. Maarten/St. Martin. Domestic flights are provided in Jamaica between Kingston and Montego Bay, as well as flights within the Turks & Caicos Islands.