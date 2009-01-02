OVIDENCIALES, Turks & Caicos Islands, Dec. 8, 2016 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — interCaribbean Airways is pleased to announce a new nonstop weekly service from Providenciales to Montego Bay.

These new flights will commence operating on December 18th, 2016 every Sunday and return every Monday. The service is initially offered on a once weekly basis on the following schedule. This new flight increases the flights to 8 weekly flights in each direction between Jamaica and the Turks and Caicos Islands with a faster flight and improved connections from San Juan -Puerto Rico, Nassau – Bahamas and Santo Domingo -Dominican Republic. These flights offer the fastest way around the Caribbean.

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, welcomed the announcement by interCaribbean Airways of the new nonstop weekly service from Providenciales to the island’s tourism capital and second city.

Minister Bartlett said “intra-regional travel has a critical role to play in Jamaica’s efforts to grow visitor arrivals over the current growth rate of five percent. Cooperation between our sister islands will assist in establishing multi-destination marketing arrangements that give us access to new markets. This is exciting news for us and we are happy to have interCaribbean Airways on board.”

SCHEDULE Depart Providenciales every Sunday 4:15pm Arrive Montego Bay 5:05pm Depart Montego Bay every Monday 8:15am Arrive Providenciales 11:05am

Dr. Rafael Echevarne, Chief Executive Officer of MBJ Airports Limited said we are very pleased with the new non-stop service to Providenciales. Montego Bay not only gains a new destination, but having direct access to interCaribbean’s hub opens up a wealth of much needed connectivity to the Caribbean.

Trevor Sadler, interCaribbean Chief Executive Officer said the steady increase in demand to Montego Bay warrants the introduction of this new service. We are pleased to continue to respond to the need of the Caribbean Traveler with this service. With significant ties between the two Caribbean nations we look forward to building on this initial once per week service.

About interCaribbean Airways:

interCaribbean Airways is based in the Turks & Caicos Islands, and was founded 25 years ago, to connect you and the Caribbean. The company operates a fleet of EMB 120, Twin Otter, BE99 aircraft connecting the Turks & Caicos to Antigua, Tortola, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica, the Bahamas and Cuba; Domestic flights in Jamaica between Kingston and Montego Bay, are also offered.