TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – interCaribbean Airways, celebrating 25 years of continuous service, is pleased to announce new schedule services from Tortola to five new cities this winter season, making 22 cities served.

New services will begin from February 1, 2018 with nonstop flights from Tortola’s Terrence B. Lettsome International Airport (EIS) to: -

St Thomas (STT) (Cyril E. King Airport 2 flights daily St Croix, (Henry E Rholsen Airport) 1 flight daily Sint Maarten (SXM) (Princess Juliana International Airport) 2 flights daily Dominica (DOM) (Douglas-Charles Airport 3 flights weekly One stop to Castries, St Lucia (SLU) continuing from Dominica (DOM) 3 flights weekly

Today interCaribbean provides competitively priced nonstop flights between Tortola and Antigua, San Juan, and Santo Domingo, with same day connecting flights to the Turks and Caicos Islands, Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti, and the Bahamas.

“We believe interCaribbean is the first schedule airline to offer 7 nonstop destinations from the British Virgin Islands,” said Mr. Trevor Sadler, CEO for interCaribbean. “Our planned connections current and new are designed to minimize layover times.”

Founded as Inter Island Airways in 1991 by Turks Islander, Mr. Lyndon R. Gardiner, Chairman of interCaribbean, the airline started as a charter service, and embarked on a program of adding scheduled international destinations, gradually adding larger and faster aircraft.

“The plan to connect the Caribbean and the wider international market continues to grow and is coming along nicely,” said Mr. Gardiner. “There are now a lot of connections between residents of the destinations we serve, and, by offering new connective options we hope to stimulate an increase in tourist and business travel in the region.”

interCaribbean entered the BVI market in 2016 with direct flights between the BVI and Antigua, and San Juan, Puerto Rico. By July 2017, the airline introduced three, weekly scheduled direct flights between the BVI and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

About interCaribbean

interCaribbean operates EMB 120, Twin Otter and BE99 aircrafts connecting Turks & Caicos, Antigua, the British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Haiti, Jamaica, the Bahamas, the US Virgin Islands, Dominica and St. Maarten/St. Martin. Domestic flights are provided in Jamaica between Kingston and Montego Bay, as well as flights within the Turks & Caicos Islands.