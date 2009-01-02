CaribPR Wire, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Jan. 16, 2018: South Florida jazz fans are in for a treat this weekend as award-winning, Jamaican jazz legend Monty Alexander, brings his inimitable brand of jazz back to the Sunshine state.

With over 70 CDs under his belt along with hundreds of performances and a Grammy nomination, Alexander is set to treat fans of jazz to a magical night at the Bailey Hall at Broward College in Davie, FL. on January 20th.

Alexander, who tells many incredible stories of his adventures from Jamaica to the world through music, will play just one night at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $35-45 each and can be obtained directly here or by logging on to web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe/10160910.

A consummate entertainer who takes his audience on a journey from Kingston to Florida and all around the world, Alexander is certain to open his play book for fans, which is well documented on over 70 CDs and spans a broad range of jazz, blues, gospel, bebop, calypso and reggae.

UPCOMING DATES:

Alexander heads out to the East Coast after his Bailey Hall performance.

On January 26th, he will play Sculler’s Jazz Club in Boston, MA at 10 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and can be obtained here.

And on January 28th, he heads to Buffalo, NY for a matinee performance at 3 p.m. at the Albright-Knox Gallery at 1285 Elmwood Avenue. Tickets are $29 and can be obtained here.

Alexander is a Jamaican and an American classic. Since moving to the US 55 years ago, he has continued to tour the world relentlessly with various projects, delighting a global audience drawn to his vibrant personality and soulful message. Like his “eternal inspiration,” Erroll Garner, Alexander – listed at Number 5 in ‘The Fifty Greatest Jazz Piano Players of All Time,’ gives the hardcore-jazz-obsessed much to dig into while also communicating the message to the squarest “civilian “along with his Harlem-Kingston Express. In live performances with his band, Alexander spontaneously orchestrates, switching-off from straight-ahead to two-worlds-meet.

Born on D-Day, June 6, 1944, Alexander was playing Christmas carols by ear at 4, entertaining neighbors and relatives by 5 and taking his first piano lessons at 6. He resisted formal instruction, but still, growing up in Kingston, absorbed all the musical flavors that comprise his mature sonic palette of today.

For more on the Monty Alexander and his brand of jazz, visit him on YouTube or at montyalexander.com. You can also like him on Facebook at facebook.com/officialmontyalexander or keep up to date on his performance on Twitter at @montyHKE.

