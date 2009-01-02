CaribPR Wire, NEW YORK, NY, Sat.. Dec. 14, 2019: Fresh on the heels of the stellar success of his ‘Wareika Hill RastaMonk Vibrations,’ Jamaica’s world-renowned, Grammy-nominated international musician, Dr. Monty Alexander, CD, is bringing a Jamaican Christmas early to New York City.

Dr. Alexander, whose new jazz album was number 1 spot on US Jazz and NACC radio weeks after its release as a tribute to his roots, returns to his Jamaican immigrant heritage this Christmas with ‘A Swinging Jamaica One Love Christmas’ show at New York’s prestigious Birdland Jazz Club, 315 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036.

Show times are 8:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. nightly from Tuesday, December 17th to Saturday, December 21st in what Dr. Alexander is calling an early Caribbean Christmas celebration. Tickets are US$30 and $40 per show and can be booked now here.

Born Montgomery Bernard Alexander on D-Day in Kingston, Jamaica in 1944, the musical virtuoso has five decades of performances and over 70 CDs under his belt. Alexander began his musical career at age four by playing Christmas carols by ear. He is now most widely known as an upper echelon master of the swinging piano trio function as he has demonstrated with several top-shelf groups, including iconic units with bassist John Clayton and drummer Jeff Hamilton, and with the legendary bassist Ray Brown and guitarist Herb Ellis.

Alexander also performs frequently with Harlem-Kingston Express, a double trio in which he coalesces his love for hard-swinging jazz with musical flavors that reflect his Jamaican heritage, shifting between an acoustic trio and master Jamaican practitioners of electric bass and drums.

At 75, the jazz maestro continues to tour the world relentlessly with various projects, delighting a global audience drawn to his vibrant personality and soulful messages as he has done on Wareika Hill RastaMonk Vibrations.’

For a sample from Dr. Alexander’s latest album or to hear the backstory, visit him on YouTube or at montyalexander.com. You can also like him on Facebook at facebook.com/officialmontyalexander or keep up to date on his performances on Twitter at @montyHKE.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Felicia J. Persaud

Hard Beat Communications

718-476-3616

felicia@caribpr.com