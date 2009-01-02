ATLANTA, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – Platinum selling Jamaican recording artist Jack Radics will take his Watershed Tour to South Florida for four performances only next month, on January 20, 21, 22 and 23, 2017.

The tour will kick off on Friday January 20 at Da Real Ting Café in Jacksonville, Saturday January 21 at the Ginger Bay Café in Hollywood before moving on to the Wynwood Yard Cultural Center in Miami Dade County on Sunday January 22. It will conclude on Monday January 23 at Boston’s on The Beach in Delray Beach.

The Tour will continue up the East Coast of the United States

Thursday February 9 at Club Euphoria in Richmond, VA , Friday February 10 at Milk River Restaurant in Brooklyn, NY, Saturday February 11 at Off Key Tikki in Patchogue, NY, Sunday February 12 at The Shrine Music World in NY, NY and Thursday February 16 at The Island Club in Athens, GA

The Watershed Tour is to promote the star’s latest album, The Watershed, which was released last month and which has already spawned its first hit single, Love Is.

The single has already landed in the Top 25 on the DRT ( Digital Radio Tracking) Independent Chart, within weeks of its release.

The Watershed Tour dates will mark Radics’ first live performances in Florida in nearly thirty years. Joining him on tour is the renowned Blak Diamond Band as well as acclaimed Jamaican solo artist Rica Newell, who has performed with many members of the world famous Marley family for several years.

The Watershed album and the single Love Is have come in for high praise from critics and audiences across the United States and Europe, with many citing the album as Radics’ finest achievement to date in a career that has spanned nearly three decades.

At the Atlanta launch of the album held in November, Guest of Honor Jewel Scott, Jamaica’s Honorary Consul to Georgia , heralded Radics as a “National treasure- one of Jamaica’s finest sons and one of our most distinguished cultural ambassadors, who has always created music he can be proud of.”

Additional dates on The Watershed Tour will be released shortly.

Photo – http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/457575/Sound_Faculty_Jack_Radics_Live.jpg