MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — The IPv6 protocol, key to the development and growth of the Internet, has reached considerable levels of deployment and traffic in the region over the past year, as IT leaders concluded at the LACNIC 27 event, which brought together more than 735 participants.

The IPv6 protocol is the key not only to driving development of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the region, but also constitutes a vital tool for connecting with 40% of the Latin Americans who still have no Internet, emphasized LACNIC President, Warder Maia.

LACNIC 27, the most important meeting of Internet professionals from Latin America and the Caribbean, was held in Foz de Iguaçú, Brazil, with the support of NIC.br and CGI.br.

Maia emphasized that in 2017, LACNIC is celebrating 15 years of institutional life, and placed special emphasis on the construction of the Regional Internet Register community, which has made possible development of a Web suited to the needs of Latin American and Caribbean users.

This year, Latin America and the Caribbean achieved Internet penetration of 59.6%. As per this last figure, the region’s Internet community now stands at 385 million users, incorporating 40 million new ones in the past year. “It’s a reason for pride, and at the same time a double challenge, because we have to connect those who are not connected, while keeping on the Web those who are already there,” said Maia.

During the event, emerging technological trends were addressed, and their impact on the future development of the Internet in the coming decade in the panel, “The Internet of the future: its evolution in the next 10 years.” Moderated by Oscar Robles (CEO of LACNIC), the panel featured the participation of Adiel Akplogan (ICANN), Christine Hoepers (CGI.br), Flavio Amaral (Netflix) and Matías Quintanilla (Telefónica Argentina).

Furthermore, for the first time at a LACNIC gathering, ICANN CEO Göran Marby made an appearance, and presented “ICANN – after the transition from IANA supervisory functions.” He recognized the digital community’s work and stressed the growth of IPv6 in relation to Latin America and the Caribbean.

Out of the event’s five days, one of them was dedicated to IPv6 Day, with a panel of success stories where good practices and examples from the region were presented (Telefónica Brasil, COPEL, ANTEL de Uruguay and Telecentro Argentina).

Another highlight of LACNIC 27 was a presentation by the region’s first anti-abuse group, an initiative to strengthen the fight against online threats.

Meanwhile, LACNIC’s inclination towards greater participation by women in IT in Latin America and the Caribbean was reflected in the heavy attendance at the panel on diversity and inclusion. Organized by the discussion list ‘IT Woman,’ the initiative sought to strengthen regional women’s role in the Internet community.