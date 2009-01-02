MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, May 2, 2017 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — LACNIC will be holding its 27th meeting together with NIC.br on 22-26 May at the Bourbon Cataratas Hotel in Foz do Iguaçu, Brasil. Topics to be presented during the meeting include IPv6 implementation success stories in the LAC region, the final stage of IPv4 exhaustion, progress made by Latin American and Caribbean Internet exchange points, and major threats to cybersecurity.

With more than 700 registered participants from more than 30 Latin American and Caribbean countries, the LACNIC 27 meeting will also address emerging trends in technology and their impact on the future development of the Internet over the next 10 years, as well as women’s participation in Information Technologies with a panel especially devoted to this topic.

One of the critical aspects of the Foz do Iguaçu meeting will be accelerating IPv6 deployment after IPv4 exhaustion at a time when the region has reached an Internet penetration rate of 59.6%. According to the latest information available on 31st March, the Latin American and Caribbean community has already reached 385 million users, having incorporated 40 million new users over the past year (Internet World Stats, http://www.internetworldstats.com/).

The IPv6 protocol is key not only to foster the development of the Internet of Things throughout the region, but also because it is a vital tool for connecting 40% of Latin Americans who do not yet have access to the Internet. There are 255 million users in this situation and only 4 million IPv4 addresses, so IPv6 is essential for any project aimed at providing access to such communities.

As expected, much of the analysis and discussions in Foz do Iguaçu will focus on IPv6 deployment. The event will also include a panel on successful cases of IPv6 implementation in the region (examples in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay) and the IPv6 Challenge aimed at recognizing projects that have promoted the implementation of version 6 of the IP protocol.

According to research conducted by LACNIC, at least nine countries of the region already have more than 1% of their traffic over IPv6: Guatemala, Argentina, Dominican Republic, Trinidad Tobago, Bolivia, Brazil, Ecuador and Peru.

Likewise, the first regional anti-abuse group formed by LACNIC, LACNOG and M3AAWG will be officially presented and five proposals for policy modifications will be discussed during the Policy Forum.

We encourage everyone with an interest in these issues to participate remotely at http://www.lacnic.net/web/eventos/lacnic27