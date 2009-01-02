CaribPR Wire, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. March 6., 2017: Minneapolis jazz fans will be in for a treat this Wednesday, March 8, 2017 as Grammy-nominated, award-winning Jamaican jazz pianist and band leader, Monty Alexander, and his Harlem Kingston Trio, bring the warmth of Jamaica to the Dakota Jazz Club and Restaurant.

Along with his swinging jazz piano interpretations, Alexander says he will be bringing his Jamaican heritage – all stirred up for an uplifting ‘One Love’ experience – at the rare Minneapolis’ entertainment gem at 1010 Nicollet, Minneapolis, MN.

Alexander and his band will perform only one show only so get your tickets now. Tickets are $35 and $30, respectively, and can be secured now here or directly at http://sa1.seatadvisor.com/sabo/servlets/TicketRequest?eventId=1128014&presenter=DAKOTA&venue=&event=.

ABOUT ALEXANDER

Alexander is an American classic. He tours the world relentlessly with various projects, delighting a global audience drawn to his vibrant personality and soulful message. His spirited conception, documented on more than 70 CDs, draws upon the timeless verities: endless melody-making, effervescent grooves, sophisticated voicings, a romantic spirit. In the course of any given performance, Alexander covers a repertoire spanning a broad range of jazz and Jamaican musical expression—the American songbook and the blues, gospel and bebop, calypso and reggae. Like his “eternal inspiration,” Erroll Garner, Alexander— listed at Number 5 in The Fifty Greatest Jazz Piano Players of All Time (Hal Leonard Publishing) gives the hardcore-jazz-obsessed much to dig into while also communicating the message to the squarest “civilian.”

Alexander is most widely known as an upper echelon master of the swinging piano trio function, as he has demonstrated with several top-shelf groups, including iconic units with bassist John Clayton and drummer Jeff Hamilton, and with the legendary bassist Ray Brown and guitarist Herb Ellis. A native of Kingston, Jamaica, Alexander also performs frequently with Harlem-Kingston Express, a double trio in which he coalesces his love for hard-swinging jazz with musical flavors that reflect his Jamaican heritage, shifting between an acoustic trio and master Jamaican practitioners of electric bass and drums.

In August 2000, the Jamaican government designated Alexander Commander In The Order Of Distinction for outstanding services to his homeland as a worldwide music ambassador. Furthermore, every Labor Day weekend since 2010, Alexander has served as Artistic Director and perennial performer at his namesake Monty Alexander Jazz festival in Easton, Maryland. For more on Monty Alexander and his music visit him on YouTube or at montyalexander.com. You can also like him on Facebook at facebook.com/officialmontyalexander or keep up to date on his performance on Twitter at @montyHKE.

