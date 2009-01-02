SAO PAULO, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – Life Fitness will equip 450 Smart Fit gyms by the end of 2021 in the region. With more than 600 units distributed in Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Dominican Republic, Peru, Colombia, Argentina and Ecuador, Smart Fit grew 34% last year, reaching 2 million customers.

For the next three years, the company’s goal is to continue to grow in the region. Among the plans is the purchase of equipment for 600 units, between new facilities and refresh. “In order to continue to grow strongly, we needed a solid and robust company to be our partner in almost every unit of this Latam expansion. With Life Fitness, we have achieved the reliability to go through this process and fulfill our purpose of fitness’ democratization on high standards,” says Thiago Somera, Infrastructure director of the Bio Ritmo Group, of which the Smart Fit network is part.

“Smart Fit is one of our most important customers worldwide and I am sure that both sides will continue to put our best efforts to make this agreement an enduring and evolving partnership,” said Joel Pigott, vice president of Life Fitness for North and Latin America.

Considered as key accounts, the major fitness networks, such as Smart Fit, has a relevant representation on Life Fitness’ revenue. “It is a milestone in our partnership and we are delighted to be part of Bio Ritmo/Smart Fit group expansion, with great impact in the fitness industry in the entire Latin America,” says Pedro Goyn, general director of Life Fitness for Latin America.

About Life Fitness

A world leader in commercial fitness equipment, Life Fitness has for more than 50 years the mission of encouraging people to seek active lives. With its global headquarters in Chicago, Life Fitness manufactures and distributes cardiovascular, strength, group training, rehabilitation, billiard tables and accessories, and gaming furniture in more than 160 countries – in Brazil, it has a subsidiary since 1999 and already has stores in almost the entire country. Since 1968, when Lifecycle, the first electronic product of exercise equipment was invented, Life Fitness is dedicated to creating solutions that benefit both gyms and practitioners. Over the last few decades, concerns and innovations in the world of physical activity have completely changed, and Life Fitness has evolved together. Our family, made up of the brands Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group (ICG), SCIFIT and Brunswick Billiards, understands that exercise is an important part of daily routine and the best way to know everything we can about our products and solutions Fitness is utilizing them every day. Helping people live healthier lives is what we do, and devotion to that goal begins with our co-workers. www.lifefitness.com.br

About Smart Fit

With 2 million customers in 10 years of activities, the Smart Fit Fitness Network has 600 units distributed throughout Brazil and Mexico, Chile, Dominican Republic, Peru, Colombia, Argentina and Ecuador. Created with the purpose of democratizing access to the practice of high-level physical activity, it offers accessible plans, with monthly fees starting at R$ 69.90, and facilitated membership. The brand is part of the Bio Ritmo Group, the 4th largest network in units in the last five years and the 5th in the ranking of the brands that most evolved in the same period, according to IHRSA’s 2017 global report. More information at www.smartfit.com.br

