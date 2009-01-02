ERIE, PA, Mon. Oct. 30, 2017: Lilly Broadcasting and The CW Network are partnering to help provide an OTT signal to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. Lilly is offering The CW Network’s programming to any mobile company in the Puerto Rico market, allowing customers to watch live on their mobile phones and tablets.

Puerto Rico’s power grid and communications infrastructure has been decimated by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Most of Puerto Rico has been without power for almost a month. Puerto Rico residents have had limited access to news, weather, or other information for over a month. Liberty Cablevision of Puerto Rico is building an emergency Wi-Fi hot spot network for individuals and local small businesses, so they can communicate with loved ones, work, or study.

Lilly Broadcasting and The CW Network felt during this time of need, anything they could do to help provide news and weather information to the residents of Puerto Rico, to help keep them informed and safe, is a priority. If we can also provide entertainment, hopefully this could provide an escape at a difficult time for the people of Puerto Rico.

Lilly Broadcasting is The CW’s affiliate for Puerto Rico, providing local news, weather, syndication programming, and CW Network primetime programming.

