CaribPR Wire, ERIE, PA, Mon. Oct. 30, 2017: Puerto Rico’s power grid and communication infrastructure has been decimated by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Most of Puerto Rico has been without power for almost a month. Puerto Rico residents have had limited access to news, weather, or any information for over a month. Liberty Cablevision of Puerto Rico, is building an emergency Wi-Fi Hot spot network for individuals and local small businesses, so they can communicate with loved ones, to work, or study. Although electricity is limited, people can still use their phones and other personal devices.

Lilly Broadcasting felt that during this time of need, anything they could do to help provide news and weather information to the residents of Puerto Rico, to keep them informed and safe is a priority. If we also provide entertainment to Puerto Rico, hopefully this could provide an escape and a time to heal for the all the residents.

Lilly Broadcasting distributes One Caribbean Television in Puerto Rico, the USVI, throughout the Caribbean and North America. One Caribbean Television offers local news, weather, syndicated programming, and hyper local Caribbean content.

For more information or details, contact:

John Christianson

Lilly Broadcasting

Chief Operating Officer

814-454-5201 ext. 884

John@wsee.tv

Source: Lilly Broadcasting