MIAMI, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute, part of Baptist Health and the region’s largest and most comprehensive cardiovascular facility, has named Joseph T. McGinn, Jr., M.D., chief of Cardiac Surgery. Dr. McGinn specializes in the assessment and surgical treatment of patients with coronary artery, aortic and vascular disease. A pioneer in the field of cardiothoracic surgery, he developed the minimally invasive coronary artery bypass grafting method known internationally as the “McGinn Technique.”

Dr. McGinn comes to Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute from Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute, part of Atrium HealthCare in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he served as endowed chair of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery and professor of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery. Prior to that appointment, he was a leading cardiac surgeon in New York City and served as medical director of the Heart Institute at Staten Island University Hospital for 16 years.

“Dr. McGinn is an expert physician and surgeon and an exceptional leader who has demonstrated excellence in patient care, innovation and team building,” said Barry T. Katzen, M.D., founder and chief medical executive of Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute. “He will complement our team of highly skilled experts, who are committed to achieving the same goals.”

Jack A. Ziffer, Ph.D., M.D., executive vice president and chief clinical officer of Baptist Health South Florida, added, “We are pleased to have Dr. McGinn join Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute in this leadership capacity to continue his groundbreaking work and further advance the Institute’s worldwide leadership position in the delivery of cardiovascular care.”

An accomplished educator, Dr. McGinn has trained hundreds of surgeons from around the world in minimally invasive cardiothoracic surgical techniques. His clinical and research efforts have generated hundreds of presentations at scientific symposiums and publications in peer-reviewed medical journals and books. He has been recognized by the American Heart Association for excellence in medicine and received the Samuel L. Koontz Award for Clinical Excellence. He is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology, the American College of Chest Physicians and the American College of Surgeons and a member of numerous professional societies.

Dr. McGinn earned his medical degree at the State University of New York (SUNY) Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine. He completed an internship and residency in general surgery at SUNY Downstate, serving as chief resident. He also served as chief resident during a cardiothoracic surgery residency at Long Island Jewish Medical Center. He is board certified by the American Board of Surgery, American Board of Thoracic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery, Surgical Critical Care.

Dr. McGinn enjoys boating with his family and is an avid football fan. He has performed 1,500 MICS CABG cases.

About Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute

Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute is the largest and most comprehensive cardiovascular facility in the region. The team of multilingual, multidisciplinary specialists pioneered the development of minimally invasive techniques used to treat aneurysms, blockages in veins and arteries and holes in the heart. The Institute leverages the power of Baptist Health’s combined resources of experts, pioneering research, compassionate caregivers and leading-edge treatments and technology.

Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute is part of Baptist Health South Florida, the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 11 hospitals, more than 23,000 employees, 4,000 physicians and 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

