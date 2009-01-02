Making Broadcast History Across the Region!

CaribPR Wire, MIAMI, FL, April 13, 2018: More than 700,000 customers across 21 countries in the Caribbean and The Bahamas got their fill of the athletics action- live and direct – as Flow delivered unprecedented in-home and on-the-go access to the 2018 Flow CARIFTA Games; increasing its 2017 viewership numbers by a whopping 25%.

This year, Flow, in its third year as the official title sponsor of the Games, took its broadcast rights to another level by introducing the Flow Sports Mobile App so customers would have the flexibility of watching the Games on-the-go. Customers across the region embraced both options (Flow Sports TV and the App), exceeding expectations as the events dominated daytime viewing across all Flow and BTC (Bahamas Telecommunications Company – Flow’s affiliated brand in the Bahamas) channels, making it the most watched edition of the CARIFTA Games in its 47 year history.

Flow delivered more than twenty hours of live coverage via Flow Sports 1 and the Flow Sports Mobile App, which was available as a free download for all smartphone users across the Caribbean. Fans across the world also followed the Games via the Flow Sports website at www.flowsports.co. Live coverage from the three-day meet in Nassau, Bahamas was also delivered across North America and Europe by way of international broadcast agreements. During the event, #FlowCARIFTA was the number one trending topic on Twitter and Instagram across the region, proving the powerful draw of the Games for Caribbean sports fans.

“The unprecedented coverage of the 2018 Flow CARIFTA Games is a triumph for our young Caribbean athletes as we bring together their athletic prowess, with the inventiveness of our technology to extend its reach beyond our borders across the region and around the world. Congratulations to the athletes, North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC), the Local Organizing Committee, officials and our customers for joining with us, as together we made history in our region,” said Garry Sinclair, Caribbean President, Cable & Wireless Communications.

“Our young athletes produced some amazing, history-making performances delivered in high-definition to the widest audience ever. While the athletes made history on the track and field, we were proud to match it by creating some history of our own,” Sinclair also said.

“We believe that by providing this level of visibility to our outstanding youngsters, tangible opportunities for personal development can now become a reality. This is what Flow brings to the CARIFTA Games and we are proud of the strong relationship we have established with the NACAC, a relationship we hope to continue into the foreseeable future,” he added.

Jamaica’s Brianna Williams claimed the coveted Austin Sealy Award for her three gold medals in the Under-17 100m, 200m and 4×100m relay. Jamaica copped the overall number one spot on the medal table with 82 in total (44 gold, 27 silver, 11 bronze), while The Bahamas placed second with 35 (6 gold, 14 silver, 15 bronze), Trinidad & Tobago third with 17 (4 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze) and Barbados fourth with 13 (3 gold, 5 silver and 5 bronze).

Más de 700.000 espectadores se conectaron para ver los juegos CARIFTA de Flow Sports a través de la aplicación móvil y los canales de TV de Flow Sports

¡Haciendo historia de transmisión en toda la región!

CaribPR Wire, MIAMI, FL, April 16, 2018: Más de 700.000 clientes en 21 países del Caribe y las Bahamas disfrutaron de la acción deportiva, en vivo y en directo, ya que Flow proporcionó acceso sin precedentes a los Juegos CARIFTA de Flow 2018, en el hogar y desde cualquier lugar, incrementando en un increíble 25% su número de espectadores en 2017.

Este año, Flow, en su tercer año como patrocinador oficial de los Juegos, llevó sus derechos de transmisión a otro nivel al presentar la aplicación móvil de Flow Sports para que los clientes tuvieran la flexibilidad de ver los Juegos en cualquier lugar. Los clientes de la región les dieron un muy buen recibimiento a ambas opciones (Flow Sports TV y la aplicación) superando las expectativas, ya que los eventos dominaron la visualización diurna en todos los canales de Flow y BTC (Bahamas Telecommunications Company – marca afiliada de Flow en las Bahamas), convirtiéndose en la edición más vista de los juegos CARIFTA en sus 47 años de historia.

Flow transmitió más de veinte horas de cobertura en vivo a través de Flow Sports 1 y la aplicación móvil de Flow Sports, la cual estaba disponible como descarga gratuita para todos los usuarios de teléfonos inteligentes en todo el Caribe. Los fanáticos de todo el mundo también siguieron los Juegos a través del sitio web de Flow Sports en www.flowsports.co. La cobertura en vivo de la reunión de tres días en Nassau, Bahamas también se transmitió en Norteamérica y Europa a través de acuerdos internacionales de transmisión. Durante el evento, #FlowCARIFTA fue la principal tendencia en Twitter e Instagram en toda la región, demostrando el poderoso atractivo de los juegos para los fanáticos del deporte caribeño.

“La cobertura sin precedentes de los Juegos CARIFTA de Flow 2018 es un triunfo para nuestros jóvenes atletas caribeños al unir su destreza atlética, con la inventiva de nuestra tecnología para extender su alcance más allá de nuestras fronteras en toda la región y el mundo. Felicitaciones a los atletas, a la Asociación de Atletismo de Norteamérica, Centroamérica y el Caribe (North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association, NACAC), al Comité Organizador Local, a los funcionarios y a nuestros clientes por unirse a nosotros, ya que juntos hicimos historia en nuestra región”, dijo Garry Sinclair, Presidente en el Caribe de Cable & Wireless Communications.

“Nuestros jóvenes atletas realizaron algunas actuaciones increíbles, que hacen historia, que fueron transmitidas en alta definición a la audiencia más amplia de la historia. Mientras los atletas hicieron historia en la pista y el campo, nos enorgulleció igualarlos creando nuestra propia historia”, dijo Sinclair.

“Creemos que al proporcionarles este nivel de visibilidad a nuestros jóvenes sobresalientes, las oportunidades tangibles para el desarrollo personal ahora pueden convertirse en realidad. Esto es lo que Flow aporta a los Juegos CARIFTA y estamos orgullosos de la sólida relación que hemos establecido con la NACAC, una relación que esperamos continúe en el futuro inmediato”, agregó.

Brianna Williams de Jamaica obtuvo el codiciado Premio Austin Sealy por sus tres medallas de oro en la categoría Sub-17 de 100 y 200 metros y el relevo 4 x 100 metros. Jamaica logró el puesto general número uno en el cuadro de medallas con 82 en total (44 de oro, 27 de plata y 11 de bronce), mientras que Las Bahamas quedó en segundo lugar con 35 (6 de oro, 14 de plata y 15 de bronce), Trinidad y Tobago tercero con 17 (4 de oro, 6 de plata y 7 de bronce) y Barbados cuarto con 13 (3 de oro, 5 de plata y 5 de bronce).

