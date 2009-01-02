The Exchange will leverage Nasdaq’s matching engine and market surveillance technology

CaribPR Wire, STOCKHOLM, Sweden, and KINGSTON, Jamaica, April 01, 2019: Nasdaq Inc. (Nasdaq:NDAQ) and the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) have signed a new seven-year agreement for Nasdaq to deliver matching engine and market surveillance technology (SMARTS) to the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

By tapping Nasdaq’s technology, the JSE, as part of its strategy will be able to bolster their product and service delivery regionally and globally. Further, via the Nasdaq Matching Engine, JSE will have the ability to offer new products, enhance current trading capabilities and improve the latency of order execution. The market surveillance technology will provide the exchange the ability to closely monitor trade activities while strengthening market integrity.

”There are no boundaries that are beyond the JSE, as the organization continues to explore the use of technology that Nasdaq provides to ensure that our shareholders value are maximized and the confidence of the market remains high,” said Marlene Street Forrest, Managing Director, JSE. “This partnership with Nasdaq is another step to keep apace with the world’s financial markets. We expect that this relationship will enable the JSE and its member dealers to design and create new products and services facilitated by the cutting-edge technology that Nasdaq will provide.”

“The Jamaica Stock Exchange has been at the forefront of modernizing the Caribbean region’s financial markets,” said Carlos Patino, Head of Latin America and the Caribbean, Market Technology, Nasdaq. “By leveraging our trading and surveillance solutions, JSE will be operating on the world’s most widely-used trading technology for exchanges in the world. This is a key indicator of their dedication to build Jamaica’s capital market ecosystem into an important hub for finance and commerce. We look forward to a productive, long-term partnership with the JSE.”

Nasdaq’s market technology powers more than 250 of the world’s market infrastructure organizations and market participants, including broker-dealers, exchanges, clearinghouses, central securities depositories and regulators, in over 50 countries with end-to-end, mission-critical technology solutions.

About the Jamaica Stock Exchange

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) provides a fair and efficient stock market. It is a well regulated and agile organization which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. It continues to provide the local, regional and global financial markets with opportunities to invest, grow businesses and mobilize capital.

As the leading Exchange in the Caribbean, The JSE has been strategically forging partnership with other industry players to ensure that our subsidiary, the Jamaica Central Securities Depository (JCSD), our shareholders and the general public are able to maximize any opportunities that arises.

The impact of the JSE on the local economy and its consistent performance of have not gone unnoticed, and in 2015 and 2018 the Jamaican Stock Market was declared the ”Best performing Stock Market in the World” (Bloomberg).

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s global capital markets. As the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world’s securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com.