NASSAU, Bahamas, April 3, 2017 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – Bahamian Lady E, Sony Music recording artist, is excited to announce the release of her new single “Live for Da Road” remix, a hit produced and remixed by Latin Grammy® winner, DJ Buddha. “Live for Da Road” evokes the feelings of marching a road fever parade of music, dance and spectacular costumes through the neighborhoods of Nassau. Now available on all platforms, you can listen to it clicking here.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/485394/Sony_Music_Entertainment_Lady_E_Live_for_Da_Road.jpg

“As the song says, ‘I live for this’. I am proud of our Junkanoo, our dance, our spirit, and our contagious happiness. You can’t listen to this song and stay quiet. “Live for Da Road” and Junkanoo are for dancing and we will prove it. Let’s All Dance!” said Lady E. “The song is filled with energy so even if you have two left feet, it’s going to make you dance!” she added.

To celebrate the launch of her single, “Live for Da Road” remix, which dropped on Friday, March 31st, Lady E will show fans around the world how her music makes everyone in the Bahamas dance. Every time someone visits her website and plays the song, someone in the Bahamas will dance. Lady E invites music lovers everywhere to join in the fun and post videos on their own social media platforms showcasing their best moves to the Junkanoo beat of “Live for Da Road.”

About Lady E

Lady E is an acclaimed Bahamian recording artist, known as The Road Fever Queen. Lead vocalist of popular bands such as Visage and Ting um Dem, before she formed her own band “High Tide”, Lady E jumped at the opportunity to return to the music scene as a solo artist at the introduction of the Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival organized by the Bahamas National Festival Commission. She landed a recording contract with Sony Music Latin for her single “Live for Da Road” after winning the Music Masters Competition during the 2016 Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival. She travels extensively representing The Bahamas at multiple carnivals and festivals around the world. For more information, please visit www.ladyeofficial.com.