CaribPR Wire, Toronto, ON, Mon. Dec. December 10, 2018: Inspired by the life and times of Mr. Ulric Cross, political activist in the 50s and 60s, filmmaker Frances-Anne Solomon’s acclaimed feature film, HERO, makes its Canadian theatrical premiere on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the Royal Cinema, 608 College Street, Toronto.

“Ultimately, the story is about us. About who we are as Caribbean people and as citizens of the world,” says Canadian filmmaker Frances-Anne Solomon. “In that spirit, we’re thrilled that Toronto’s Canadian premiere launches screenings across Canada and a cinematic world tour including Africa, the Caribbean, and Europe.”

HERO had its festival launch on home turf at the Trinidad & Tobago Film Festival in September 2018, where it won the festival’s coveted Audience Choice Award and was met with rave reviews. Earlier that month, a sold-out special preview screening in Toronto had paved the way for HERO’s broader theatrical release to come.. The Toronto Premiere screening presented by Caribbean Tales Inc. will be followed by a Talk Back interactive session with the actors and the official After Party.

About HERO

Shot in Trinidad, Ghana, the UK and Canada, HERO is the story of Ulric Cross, who in 1941, left his small island home in Trinidad to seek his fortune, and become the British Royal Air Force’s most decorated West Indian airman. His life took a dramatically different course when he followed the call of history, and joined the independence movements sweeping Africa in the ‘50s and ‘60s.

The film boasts an all-star, international cast including Peter Williams (Stargate SG1), Joseph Marcell (Fresh Prince of Bel Air), Fraser James (Resident Evil), Pippa Nixon (John Carter), Ghanaian superstar John Dumelo, and Nickolai Salcedo as Ulric Cross.

Praise for HERO

“Frances-Anne’s work is heartfelt and powerful. It has and continues to play a vital role in carving out a space for underrepresented voices and important conversations.” – Tonya Williams, Reelworld Film Festival

“Solomon achieves a patina-ed narrative, patchwork quilting vignettes that go from Belmont, Trinidad, to Britain then Ghana, Cameroon and Tanzania…” – Christopher Pineiro, writer, artist, visionary.

“Uplifting and informative, the film features Nickolai Salcedo, a superb actor who commands attention. HERO is a cinematic juggling act, and director Frances-Anne Solomon pulls it off with aplomb.” – T&T Newsday

HERO Listing:

Date: Thursday, February 28, 2019

Location: Royal Cinema, 608 College Street, Toronto

Schedule:

7:00 pm. Film Presentation: HERO – Inspired By The Extraordinary Life & Times Of Mr. Ulric Cross 9:15 pm. Talk Back with the actors 10:00 pm. After Party

About Frances-Anne Solomon

Frances-Anne Solomon is an award-winning filmmaker, producer, curator and entrepreneur in film, TV, Radio and new media. Following a successful career as a TV Drama Producer and Executive Producer with the BBC in England, she launched the CaribbeanTales Media Group in Canada and Barbados, that now includes production / distribution, and training worldwide. Frances-Anne has just completed her latest feature — long anticipated: HERO Inspired by the Extraordinary Life & Times Of Mr. Ulric Cross, which (while in development) won Best Feature Pitch at DISCOP 2016.

About CaribbeanTales Media Group

CaribbeanTales (CTMG) is a group of media companies that produces, markets, and exhibits Caribbean-themed films for Regional and international distribution, including CaribbeanTales Worldwide Distribution, CaribbeanTales Inc - a registered Charity in Canada. Activities include The CaribbeanTales International Film Festival now in its 14th year; the renowned CaribbeanTales Incubator (CTI) a year-round development and production hub for Caribbean and Caribbean Diaspora Producers; Caribbeantales-TV a VOD streaming service for Caribbean films; and CaribbeanTalesFlix, their production arm.