ST. LOUIS, Dec. 7, 2016 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Enterprise Holdings Inc., the world’s largest car rental company, has opened two locations in Jamaica with its franchise partner, ATL Automotive, an affiliate of the family-operated Sandals Resorts International (SRI) Group.

Enterprise Holdings’ three brands – Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car – are now available at the Sangster International Airport as well as at a centrally-located neighborhood location on Queens Drive, Montego Bay. Customers are able to choose from a wide variety of vehicles, whether they are visiting Jamaica for business or vacationing with friends and family.

“Our franchise partnership with ATL Automotive reflects Enterprise’s vision to build an international car rental network that leads the way in providing a consistently superior customer experience,” said Peter A. Smith, Vice President of Global Franchising at Enterprise Holdings. “We look forward to continuing to grow in Jamaica with a partner whose values so closely align with our own.”

ATL Automotive was founded in 1997 and quickly rose to become Jamaica’s leading car dealer, offering some of the world’s top car brands. As a market leader in Caribbean tourism, SRI operates Sandals Resorts, Beaches Resorts and Island Routes Caribbean Adventures. SRI also operates the Sandals Foundation, which supports a wide range of Caribbean causes, with particular focus on community, education and the environment.

“We have hand-picked a seasoned team to provide Jamaica’s leisure and corporate customers with the highest level of service, in addition to Jamaica’s only all-new 2017 model lineup,” said Adam Stewart, Chief Executive Officer and Deputy Chairman of SRI and the ATL Group.

“Opening our Montego Bay locations is an exciting milestone, but it’s just the beginning and we’re expecting to open our Kingston facilities in March 2017,” Stewart noted. “We’re deeply committed to the success of the Jamaican tourism industry and are working closely with our affiliate, Island Routes Caribbean Adventures, to present a full destination Jamaica offering that will encourage more and more visitors to explore this beautiful country.”

Travel Industry Leadership

Enterprise Holdings’ successful global expansion has helped position it near the top of the global travel industry overall, with the company’s annual revenues exceeding those generated by many airlines and most cruise lines, hotels, tour operators and online travel agencies.

As a result, Enterprise Holdings has also teamed up with the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) as a category sponsor of the 2017 Tourism for Tomorrow Awards. The annual WTTC awards are among the highest accolades in the global travel industry and represent the gold standard in sustainable tourism.

For years, Enterprise’s footprint outside of North America was limited to several major markets in Western Europe, until the company’s 2007 acquisition of the National and Alamo brands, which included franchise markets in Latin America and the Caribbean.

In 2012, Enterprise Holdings acquired car rental operations in France and Spain, and made an investment in a leading car rental business in China. Later that same year, the company also announced it was franchising, for the first time in its history, its flagship Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand. The company then launched an aggressive globalization initiative and international franchising campaign.

Along the way, Enterprise Holdings has exported to its international franchisees the power of its renowned Service Quality index (SQi) – a measurement program through which hundreds of thousands of customers each month rate the service they have received. Each location earns a score based on the percentage of customers who say they are “completely satisfied” with their last rental experience.

Once franchises are established, they are evaluated via SQi, ensuring that customers receive a consistently excellent car rental experience, no matter where their travels take them. Enterprise rolled out the SQi measurement program to its European franchise partners in October 2015. The widespread adoption of SQi allows every country to benchmark its service against a companywide, global standard.

Today, the Enterprise, National and Alamo brands operate in more than 85 countries, including 29 in Latin America. Last summer, Enterprise Holdings hosted representatives for a global summit, where franchise partners came together to share best practices and learn more about the Enterprise way.

For more information about Enterprise Holdings, visit www.enterpriseholdings.com.

About Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings and its affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management together offer a total transportation solution, including extensive car rental and car-sharing services, truck rental, corporate fleet management and retail car sales. Enterprise Fleet Management provides full-service fleet management to companies, government agencies and organizations operating medium-sized fleets of 20 or more vehicles, as well as those seeking an alternative to employee reimbursement programs. Other transportation services marketed under the Enterprise brand name include Enterprise CarShare, Enterprise Rideshare, Enterprise Car Sales, Enterprise Truck Rental, Exotic Car Collection by Enterprise, Zimride by Enterprise and Enterprise Flex-E-Rent.

In total, the annual revenues of Enterprise Holdings and Enterprise Fleet Management rank near the top of the travel industry, ahead of many airlines and most cruise lines, hotels, tour operators and online travel agencies. Enterprise Holdings currently is ranked as one of America’s Largest Private Companies. In addition, among all North American car rental companies, it has the lowest leverage ratio and is the only one with an investment-grade rating. Furthermore, if it were publicly traded, Enterprise Holdings would rank on Fortune’s list of the 500 largest American public companies.

About ATL Automotive

ATL Automotive was formed in 1997 and has served Jamaica for almost two decades, setting the benchmark for automobile sales and service in the island. ATL Automotive now encompasses several divisions exclusively distributing the world’s finest automobile brands, from state-of-the-art showrooms and service facilities in Kingston and Montego Bay, strengthening its undisputed position as the country’s foremost automotive group and changing the face of motoring in Jamaica forever.

About Sandals Resorts

Sandals Resorts offers two people in love the most romantic, Luxury-Included® vacation experience in the Caribbean. With 15 stunning beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados and Grenada, Sandals Resorts offers more quality inclusions than any other resort company on the planet. Signature Love Nest suites for the ultimate in privacy and service; butlers trained by the English Guild of Professional Butlers; Red Lane Spa®; 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining, ensuring top-shelf liquor, premium wines and gourmet specialty restaurants; Aqua Centers with expert PADI® certification and training; fast Wi-Fi from beach to bedroom and WeddingMoons®, for dream destination weddings are all Sandals Resorts exclusives. Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), which includes Beaches Resorts and is the Caribbean’s leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about the Sandals Resorts Luxury Included® difference, visit www.sandals.com.

