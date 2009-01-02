CaribPR Wire, CALGARY, Alberta, May 02, 2019: Parkland Fuel Corporation, (”Parkland”, “We”, the “Company”, or “Our”) (TSX:PKI) announced that all nine of the nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 22, 2019 (the “Information Circular”) were elected as directors of the Corporation and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as Parkland’s auditor at its annual general meeting of shareholders held today (the “Meeting”). The results of these votes, as well as the results for the other items of business considered at the Meeting are set out below:

Resolution 1

Election of directors of Parkland for the ensuing year.

Nominee Votes For %For Votes Withheld %Withheld John F. Bechtold 103,302,674 99.33% 695,848 0.67% Lisa Colnett 103,731,193 99.74% 267,329 0.26% Robert Espey 103,799,639 99.81% 198,883 0.19% Timothy Hogarth 103,372,069 99.40% 626,453 0.60% Jim Pantelidis 101,180,405 97.29% 2,818,117 2.71% Domenic Pilla 103,893,980 99.90% 104,542 0.10% Steven Richardson 103,791,234 99.80% 207,288 0.20% David A. Spencer 103,727,846 99.74% 270,676 0.26% Deborah Stein 103,786,664 99.80% 211,858 0.20%

Resolution 2

The reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditor of Parkland for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.

Votes For 103,714,046 99.68% Votes Withheld 330,147 0.32% Total 104,044,193

Resolution 3

The approval, on a non-binding and advisory basis, of Parkland’s approach to executive compensation as more particularly set forth and described in the Information Circular.

Votes For 96,725,902 93.01% Votes Against 7,272,620 6.99% Total 103,998,522

Voting results for all matters have been posted on SEDAR.



About Parkland Fuel Corporation

Parkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves.

Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage and acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community and respect, which are embraced across our organization.