PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — interCaribbean Airways and Paymaster (Jamaica) Limited, a leader in the bill payment industry are pleased to announce a new payment channel in the Jamaica market targeted at providing convenience for the Jamaican customers.

Trevor Sadler, CEO of interCaribbean Airways an advocate of alternative payments is confident that this new payment option will benefit the Jamaican traveller. As we enter 2018, we look forward to seeing how we can further flights to and from Jamaica.

This agreement will allow for ease and secure alternative payment option where persons without credit cards are able to make online reservations and make their payment at any of Paymaster’s over 200 locations island wide to complete their ticket purchase within 24 hours.

General Manager of Paymaster, Michael Fisher expressed that Paymaster’s key business objective is to provide its stakeholders with simple, efficient and convenient bill payment services. The Paymaster team is delighted to have interCaribbean Airways as part of our existing Client portfolio, as our service will undeniably extend the reach to interCaribbean’ customers.

About Paymaster

Paymaster began operations in October 1997 as the innovator in third party payment collections. Paymaster initiated and transformed the consumer services sector by facilitating easier bill payments and the processing of multiple transactions as a “one-stop shop” that provides the greatest convenience to customers; and today boasts over 100 Clients.

For further details or visit www.paymaster-online.com.

About interCaribbean

interCaribbean operates EMB 120, Twin Otter and BE99 aircrafts connecting Turks & Caicos, Antigua, the British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Haiti, Jamaica, the Bahamas, the US Virgin Islands, Dominica and St. Maarten/St. Martin. Domestic flights are provided in Jamaica between Kingston and Montego Bay, as well as flights within the Turks & Caicos Islands.