CaribPR Wire, NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2018: Polymath, the security token issuance platform, today announced in partnership with Grit Capital, keynote speakers for POLYCON18 (https://www.polycon18.com/), the world’s first event dedicated to securities tokens. The event will be held at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas from February 28th through March 2nd.

Overstock.com CEO, Patrick Byrne, Ethereum Co-Founder, Anthony Di Iorio and venture capitalist and BitFury board member, Bill Tai, will each give a keynote address at this year’s inaugural conference.

The worlds of high finance and blockchain will gather at the event, which brings together institutional investors, retail advisors and high net worth individuals, as well as some of the most exciting and fastest-growing blockchain companies from around the world.

The conference features 35+ companies, 450+ attendees, a $100k ICO pitch competition sponsored by Victory Square, 1×1 meetings, keynote dinners, a cabana pool party, a casino night, and much more.

Attendees include former NFL players Israel Idonije and Ryan Mundy, as well as top-rated radio show host Todd Shapiro of The Todd Shapiro Show on SiriusXM Canada, whose weekly listenership tops over 1 million.

Featured POLYCON18 thought leaders include Matthew Roszak, chairman and co-founder of Bloq; Brock Pierce, co-founder of Block.one; Shawn Owen, CEO of SALT Lending; Yasmeen Drummond, co-founder of Women in Blockchain; Halsey Minor, CEO and co-founder of Live Planet and VideoCoin, Jason White, senior lead equity of crypto and ICO crowdfunding at Indiegogo, and many, many more!

“We’re excited to arrange this meeting of the minds at the first-ever conference dedicated to securities tokens,” said CEO of Polymath, Trevor Koverko. “POLYCON18 will connect the industry’s top thought leaders and investors with the most innovative blockchain companies for an exclusive opportunity to network in an intimate and exciting environment.”

POLYCON18 is hosted in partnership with Grit Capital, a leading consultancy service provider for investment relations and corporate development, and organized by Untraceable, the world’s first blockchain and cryptocurrency event management and marketing agency.

For more information and a complete list of speakers, sponsors and the POLYCON18 schedule, please visit: https://www.polycon18.com/.

About POLYCON18

