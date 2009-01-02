CaribPR Wire, MIAMI, March 12, 2018: A new premium sports channel is launching in the Caribbean! Flow Sports 2, which goes live today, will be the home of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Commonwealth Games – both live sports properties that are only available to Flow.

Flow Sports 2 will be exclusively available to TV customers of Flow and BTC. The channel will be packed with “must see” premium international and regional live sports starting with the Commonwealth Games on the 4th of April and the IPL which starts on the 7th of April. Viewers of the channel can also watch other flagship sports exclusively like Major League Soccer, IAAF events, New Zealand Cricket and FA Cup Football. The introduction of Flow Sports 2 is a direct response to customer demand for compelling live sports in the Caribbean and to accommodate the breadth of sport now available on the Flow Sports Network – establishing its position as the preeminent broadcaster of premium live sports in the region.

The current Flow Sports channel is also getting a makeover and will be re-branded to Flow Sports 1. The channel will continue to give viewers access to riveting and outstanding sporting action including the Flow CARIFTA Games, Concacaf Football Premier League, Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League, and High School Football, Rugby, Tennis, Racing and Cycling. At the same time, Flow Sports Premier will be rebranded Flow Sports Premier League, establishing itself as the channel for die-hard football fans with dedicated 24/7 coverage of the Premier League – again only available to Flow TV customers. Flow Sports continues to have the exclusive rights to the Premier League.

“We know how important sport is to the Caribbean”, said Shuja Khan, Chief Commercial Officer at C&W Communications. “Viewers are demanding premium sports and want to see both the best and emerging sports stars from the region competing on the global stage. Flow Sports is proud to be the exclusive rights partner for brands like the IPL, Commonwealth Games and the Flow CARIFTA Games, as we continue to ensure that we give fans the access they deserve.”

Shuja also spoke of the importance of supporting the progress and development of sports generally. “It is important for us as a company not only to invest in the broadcast of sports, but also establish events themselves”, he said. “We’ve been a proud partner of numerous sporting events across the region, including the Flow CARIFTA Games and the Flow Caribbean Club Championship. These events are the springboard for professional Caribbean athletes, and we’re extremely proud to provide continued support so that athletes can realize their dreams, as well as share the experience with millions of fans and supporters using our platforms”.

Viewers can learn more about Flow Sports 1 and Flow Sports 2 by visiting www.flowsports.co.

About C&W Communications

C&W is a full service communications and entertainment provider and delivers market-leading video, broadband, telephony and mobile services to consumers in 18 countries. Through its business division, C&W provides data center hosting, domestic and international managed network services, and customized IT service solutions, utilizing cloud technology to serve business and government customers.

C&W also operates a state-of-the-art submarine fiber network – the most extensive in the region.

Learn more at www.cwc.com, or follow C&W on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America is a leading telecommunications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil and BTC. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region increasingly include combinations of services comprised of digital video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects over 40 markets in the region.

For more information, please visit www.lla.com.

