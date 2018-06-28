CARIBPR WIRE, NEW YORK, June 23, 2018: In a press release issued under the same headline earlier today by Arbitrade, please note that the correct date of the event is Thursday, June 28, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The corrected release follows:

This is an invitation to all media following Arbitrade and/or covering the cryptocurrency markets. You are invited to join Arbitrade’s Chairman, Len Schutzman, and management who will discuss their progress toward establishing Arbitrade as a world-class cryptocurrency exchange and coin company. They will also discuss their move and incorporation into Bermuda, one of the world’s best regulated jurisdictions and a platform from which Arbitrade will reach out to several international markets. It will be a lively discussion that will also include details of the many economic and social advantages and new jobs that companies, like Arbitrade, will bring to countries in which they settle and do business around the world.

Details of how to access the press briefing webcast are as follows:

Please register now for the upcoming Arbitrade Conference Call:

Date: Thursday, June 28, 2018

Time: 8:00 a.m. EDT

We recommend that you connect to the meeting at least 10 minutes prior to the start to avoid long hold times. Additional international toll-free numbers are provided below. Be prepared to give the operator your name and location along with your participate passcode.

Please note that this invitation is being sent to the Arbitrade media members; it is not open for everyone. Please do not forward this invitation to others.

Dial-in Numbers for the Conference Call

Dial-in Number: (844) 535-4032

Secondary Dial-in: (409) 983-9735

Participant Passcode: 8092727

Country Local Toll-free & International Toll