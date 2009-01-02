CaribPR Wire, PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, Tues. Jan. 17, 2017: The uncompromising luxury and unique contemporary design of the Renaissance at Shorelands have won recognition with two major awards. Renowned architects, Fullerton Diaz in Miami, recently won Architect of the Year for their work at the 2016 Trinidad Real Estate Awards. They were joined on the podium by celebrated designer Brian MacFarlane for his exceptional Interior Design of the one of a kind Platinum Penthouse.

The Trinidad Real Estate Awards show, dubbed “An Evening of Real Estate Elegance,” was held at Queen’s Hall, Port-of-Spain. The second annual event celebrated the achievements of the best and brightest real estate agents, mortgage brokers, interior designers, architects, and contractors.

The Renaissance at Shorelands debuted a high end video showcasing the sky-high residences each boasting their own uninterrupted view of the Gulf of Paria. The Renaissance at Shorelands lifestyle concept was also highlighted, featuring extensive amenities, such as a spa facility, gym and waterside boardwalk – all sheltered safely in a gated community.

Attending the Award ceremony, Chief Operating Officer, Anthony Bowen noted the residences and amenities rival any five-star hotel. Bowen stated, “Luxury goes beyond the physical space; it permeates through every aspect of the experience of living here.” He also pointed out the Renaissance lifestyle concept is ably supported by dedicated staff, including a 24-hour state-of-the-art security, concierge and a generous underground parking structure, complete with security guards and a property maintenance team. He added: “The Renaissance at Shorelands is unique, modern, and completely secure. It truly is the most exclusive address in Trinidad and our residents frequently communicate their satisfaction with the exceptional lifestyle we provide.”

Located just a short drive away from Trinidad’s cosmopolitan capital city, and less than 5 minutes away from the yacht club, the Renaissance at Shorelands offers convenience for all residents, but is ideal for boat owners and yachting enthusiasts. Overall, the location and the wonderful lifestyle is a winning combination.

With many of the residences already sold, a few 3 and 4 bedroom residences are available for those who wish to invest in international quality real estate in Trinidad.

About the Renaissance at Shorelands

The Renaissance at Shorelands is a luxury development in Trinidad comprising seventy-four private residences, penthouses and lifestyle amenities.

For more information, please visit www.renaissanceatshorelands.com or email Anthony Bowen at abowen@renaissanceatshorelands.com.