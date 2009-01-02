TORONTO, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — This year, as connoisseurs of the evolving all-inclusive model, Royalton Luxury Resorts is enhancing its award-winning All-in Luxury® concept to include Royalton Fit™, a program that brings guests a variety of fitness and wellness classes taught by professional and certified instructors.

Royalton Fit™ will offer over 500 fitness classes with nearly 120 each week at each resort in Mexico, Jamaica, Dominican Republic and Saint Lucia. Through fitness programming tailored to all levels of fitness, guests can look forward to classes that include Aqua Fit to Cross Fit, TRX, cycling, yoga and Zumba, and so much more.

“Guests of Royalton Luxury Resorts have come to expect the best, and the fitness program should be no exception,” said Jordi Sole, Senior Director of Operations. “We have found a combination of fitness and health enhancing that our guests are very excited about.”

Developed by George and Belinda Kiriakou, Royalton’s award-winning team of fitness and health experts, Royalton Fit™ is dedicated to offering a premium health-promoting experience while on vacation. Since inception, Royalton’s signature All-in Luxury® has been offering guests a host of inclusions to support wellness that range from a dedicated gluten-free area in the buffet, to smoothie stations, and in-suite wellness features such as rain showers and custom handcrafted mattresses. Wellness is undeniably an integral part of any guest’s Royalton experience.

“It’s wonderful to watch people of all ages and fitness levels embrace their health while on vacation,” said George Kiriakou, Sports & Fitness Director at Royalton Luxury Resorts. “I’ve seen everyone from grandparents, to young children and their parents try out a single class, then keep it up for the rest of their stay. It’s the perfect way to change your routine and set yourself on a path to feeling great!”

For travellers ready to plan their 2018 Royalton Fit™ experience, save up to 50% off your All-in Luxury® stay if you book by July 30th! For more information about our early booking bonus visit our website.

To enjoy this new program on your next luxury all-inclusive vacation, visit www.royaltonresorts.com or contact your travel agent.

About Royalton Luxury Resorts

Epitomizing modern elegance, award winning Royalton Luxury Resorts offer All-In Luxury® vacations in some of the world’s most popular tropical destinations, including Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Cuba. Boasting an array of world-class all inclusive features including the premium, handcrafted DreamBed™, unlimited reservation-free luxury dining, All-In Connectivity™ with complimentary Wi-Fi and in-room long distance calling, a Sports Event Guarantee™, and more. Many of the resorts cater equally to families and couples alike, with industry-leading supervised kids and teen activities offered at no additional cost combined with family-friendly accommodation and dining options. Royalton Luxury Resorts will expand its offering of upscale and elegant vacation experiences with the addition of two new resorts, Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana, scheduled to open late 2017 and Royalton Bavaro, scheduled to open this coming Winter 2017/2018.