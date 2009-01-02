RACINE, Wisconsin, May 4, 2017 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – SC Johnson, maker of trusted brands like Glade®, Raid®, Mr Musculo® and Baygon® today announced SC Johnson Central America has been recognized as the top 2017 Best Multinational Company by the Great Place to Work® Institute. This is the second time the company earned the No. 1 spot in the rankings which includes Costa Rica, Central America and the Caribbean.

This is SC Johnson Central America’s 10th consecutive appearance in the ranking. The company was also the No. 1 rated Best Multinational Workplace in 2016.

“Congratulations to the people of SC Johnson Central America for building a culture of respect and inclusion,” said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. “The ranking is a testament to their efforts in building a great environment for the people who make SC Johnson a success.”

The Central America team joins SC Johnson Venezuela, France, Germany, Poland, Greece, Mexico, Canada and the United Kingdom on the 2017 list of Best Workplaces.

The Best Workplaces list is the world’s largest annual study of workplace excellence. The ranking is determined by the results of an employee opinion survey and information provided about company culture, programs and policies.

In the United States, SC Johnson has been included 28 times in Working Mother magazine’s list of the “100 Best Companies for Working Mothers” and last year received a perfect score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index.

Also in 2016, SC Johnson was named one of the 25 World’s Best Multinational Workplaces by the Great Place to Work® Institute, earning the 20th spot in the ranking. It was the company’s fifth year to be included on the list.

About SC Johnson

SC Johnson is a family company dedicated to innovative, high-quality products, excellence in the workplace and a long-term commitment to the environment and the communities in which it operates. Based in the USA, the company is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of household cleaning products and products for home storage, air care, pest control and shoe care, as well as professional products. It markets such well-known brands as GLADE®, KIWI®, OFF!®, PLEDGE®, RAID®, SCRUBBING BUBBLES®, SHOUT®, WINDEX® and ZIPLOC® in the U.S. and beyond, with brands marketed outside the U.S. including AUTAN®, TANA®, BAMA®, BAYGON®, BRISE®, KABIKILLER®, KLEAR®, MR MUSCLE® and RIDSECT®. The 131-year-old company, which generates $10 billion in sales, employs approximately 13,000 people globally and sells products in virtually every country around the world. www.scjohnson.com

