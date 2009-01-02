TORONTO and SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – Scotiabank announced today that it has successfully completed the acquisition of 97.44% of Banco Dominicano del Progreso (BDP), after receiving regulatory approval by the Superintendency of Banks and the Monetary Board of the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic.

“We are excited to have completed this transaction that is fueled by the strategy of gaining greater scale in economically stable markets with prospects for growth, and allows us to expand and strengthen our operations in the country. We are building a leaner, more modern digital bank, to continue improving our customers’ experience with enhanced financial services and products” said Gonzalo Parral, CEO, Scotiabank Dominican Republic.

With the closing of this acquisition, Scotiabank doubles its customer base and strengthens its fourth-place position in terms of assets in full-service banking and its third-place ranking in the credit card segment in the Dominican Republic, with a 17% share of the market. The acquired Banco Dominicano del Progreso operations include 57 branches, 184 ABMs and more than 160 banking sub-agents, which serve more than 250,000 personal and commercial banking customers.

For further information on the integration stage, please visit www.scotiabank.com.do and www.progreso.com.do.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is Canada’s international bank and a leading financial services provider in the Americas. We are dedicated to helping our more than 25 million customers become better off through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of more than 98,000 employees¹ and assets of over $1 trillion (as at January 31, 2019), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

¹Employees are reported on a full-time equivalent basis.