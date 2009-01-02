TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Scotiabank is donating $500,000 USD to charitable organizations assisting with the rescue and relief efforts in the many Caribbean countries impacted by Hurricane Irma. Our thoughts continue to be with the people of the affected regions as they demonstrate strength and resilience following the devastation.

The Canadian Red Cross will receive $250,000 of Scotiabank’s donation, with the remainder being directed to initiatives supporting young people in the affected communities. Red Cross Societies are already active, mobilizing volunteers to the possible affected areas and relaying public awareness messages. Relief supplies are on standby in Panama and the Dominican Republic to ensure an immediate response. The Canadian Red Cross has a presence in the area and is coordinating with the International Federation of the Red Cross and supporting the mobilization of regional Red Cross teams.

“The devastation caused in the countries impacted by Hurricane Irma is heartbreaking,” says Brian Porter, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Scotiabank has been part of the affected communities for decades. We are committed to the region, and will support our customers and employees during these challenging times.”

The damage associated with Hurricane Irma has resulted in a number of fatalities and caused damage to infrastructure, cutting communities off from water and electricity. Our immediate focus is on ensuring the safety of our employees. We are continuing to assess the impact on our business operations.

Customers having banking questions or support can find the appropriate contact information here.

To make a donation to the Hurricane Irma relief fund, please visit the Canadian Red Cross website.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is Canada’s international bank and a leading financial services provider in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and Asia-Pacific. We are dedicated to helping our 24 million customers become better off through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of more than 88,000 employees and assets of over $906 billion (as at July 31, 2017), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto (TSX: BNS) and New York Exchanges (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

Logo – http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/553796/ScotiabankLogo.jpg