MIAMI, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Brazil’s Minister for Justice, Sérgio Moro, will give the keynote address at The OffshoreAlert Conference Latin America on Financial Intelligence & Investigations on September 16-17, 2019.

Tickets can be purchased now at oacbrazil.com, where you will also find details about our agenda and speakers.

Attendees will learn how to detect financial crime, recover hidden assets, obtain litigation funding to pursue claims, file whistleblowing claims, evaluate investment opportunities, and increase their chance of success in high-value, cross-border finance. Network with industry leaders in a stunning, five-star setting.

Moro is known internationally for his role as a judge overseeing bribery and corruption cases arising from Operação Lava Jato, a.k.a. Operation Car Wash, including the trial of Brazil’s former president Luís Inácio Lula da Silva.

He is part of a powerful and influential line-up of speakers that also includes Latin American Herald Tribune publisher Russ Dallen, Brazil’s Director of Asset Recovery & International Judicial Cooperation, Erika Marena; judges Paulo Furtado de Oliveira Filho and Moacyr Lobato de Campos Filho, prosecutors Vladimir Aras, Eronides Aparecido Rodrigues dos Santos, and Pedro Lupera Zerpa, politician Hugo Leal, whistleblower Jonathan Taylor, leading fraud and asset recovery attorneys, insolvency practitioners, journalists, and other experts on serious financial crime.

Sessions include:

An Introduction To International Asset Recovery;

Asset Recovery Latin America: Tips From The Experts;

Litigation Funding: How to Get Your Multi-Million Dollar Claims Funded By Third Parties;

How Latin American Whistleblowers Can Make Millions From US Whistleblowing Programs;

Brazil’s Whistleblowing Laws: An Analysis of Existing & Proposed Legislation;

The Emperor Has No Clothes: The Great Cryptocurrency Scam;

Busting the Blockchain: How To Trace & Seize Virtual Assets & Evaluate Risk in a Pseudo-Anonymous World;

Data Leaks: What The ICIJ’s Panama & Paradise Papers Revealed About Latin America;

Corruption & Asset Recovery: The Brazilian Perspective;

Allen Stanford: An Update for Latin American Victims;

Bankruptcy Fraud in Brazil: The Duties of Trustees;

Inside Venezuela: An Overview of Fraud & Corruption;

Cross-Border Insolvencies: Chapter 15 & Latin American Equivalents;

Investing in Distressed Assets & Legal Claims: What You Need To Know; and

Corruption & Money Laundering in Brazil: Problems & Solutions.

The OffshoreAlert Conference Latin America will be held at the magnificent Palácio Tangará hotel in Sāo Paulo, Brazil, on September 16-17, 2019. Presentations will be simultaneously interpreted in English, Portuguese, and Spanish.

About OffshoreAlert

Launched in 1997, Miami-based OffshoreAlert is the leading provider of investigative information about individuals and businesses operating in high-value, cross-border finance. We offer a subscription-based news and documents service at www.offshorealert.com and hold annual conferences on financial intelligence and investigations in Miami, Brazil, and London. OffshoreAlert has exposed more than 175 fraudulent schemes and helped prosecutors and regulators punish those responsible. FIFA’s top officials were exposed at our Miami Conference in 2010 – 5 years before they were indicted for corruption.