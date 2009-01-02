MADISON, N.J., Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC today announced its expanding presence on the island of Curaçao with the opening of Curaçao Sotheby’s International Realty.

Curaçao Sotheby’s International Realty is led by Owner Raymond Seijs and will serve the luxury residential real estate markets across the island including Blue Bay Resort, Coral Estate Resort, Jan Thiel Beach, and Santa Barbara Plantation.

“Curaçao has a fast-growing real estate market; the tranquil island life it offers residents makes it an attractive destination to buyers from around the world,” said Philip White, president and chief executive officer of Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC. “We are proud to welcome Curaçao Sotheby’s International Realty to our global network.”

“Our mission at Curaçao Sotheby’s International Realty is to find the best real estate match for our clients,” said Seijs. “Affiliating with the Sotheby’s International Realty® brand allows us to showcase all that Curaçao has to offer to a global audience.”

This is the third office for the Sotheby’s International Realty brand in the ABC Islands; also operating in this region of the Caribbean are Aruba Sotheby’s International Realty, which previously served the luxury real estate market of Curaçao, and Bonaire Sotheby’s International Realty.

The Sotheby’s International Realty network currently has more than 21,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in 930 offices in 69 countries and territories worldwide. In 2016, the brand achieved a record global sales volume of $95 billion USD. Curaçao Sotheby’s International Realty listings will be marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm’s brokers and clients will benefit from an association with the Sotheby’s auction house and worldwide Sotheby’s International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

About Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC

Founded in 1976 to provide independent brokerages with a powerful marketing and referral program for luxury listings, the Sotheby’s International Realty network was designed to connect the finest independent real estate companies to the most prestigious clientele in the world. Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a full franchise system. Affiliations in the system are granted only to brokerages and individuals meeting strict qualifications. Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC supports its affiliates with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Franchise affiliates also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.