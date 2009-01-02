New partnership designed to grow consolidated shipping & procurement services throughout the Caribbean Islands

CaribPR Wire, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, Fri. July 13, 2018: Source Consulting, LLC, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina and Tamarind International, Inc. of Hobe Sound, Florida announced today a joint venture in which both companies will consolidate all business operations effective July 13, 2018, and operate under Source Caribbean Logistics, LLC. Tamarind International will discontinue business operations effective August 1, 2018.

“I am proud to welcome Larry Rogers, President of Tamarind International, Inc. to our executive team. Larry’s decades of hands-on logistical experience and unmatched client dedication dovetails perfectly within our long-term growth strategy as the Caribbean continues to rebound from Hurricane Irma and Maria. Larry is well-known, well-liked, and a true professional in the shipping business,” says Chris Findlay, CEO of Source Logistics, LLC.

Tamarind Consolidated, Inc. was founded by Larry and Nancy Rogers in 1983 to provide logistics services to Virgin Gorda, BVI after realizing the logistical challenges of obtaining building materials and everyday household items for their vacation home on the island. Larry and Nancy Rogers were responsible for organizing one of the first regular consolidated container services to Virgin Gorda. That operation began a storied career supplying durable goods and building materials throughout the Caribbean for more than 35 years.

“My career has been a true labor of love. The fact that I can continue to serve my many clients and personal friends with the incredible platform and support of Source Logistics is a dream come true. This partnership provides over 90 years of combined experience in our executive team alone. It’s the perfect combination of old-school service and a new, efficient way to conduct business and support customers. The fact that our efforts will help in the rebuilding of the Caribbean is extremely gratifying,” says Larry Rogers, President of Tamarind International, Inc.

About Source Consulting, LLC

Headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, Source Logistics, LLC, a division of Source Consulting, LLC is a global sourcing and logistics company providing procurement and consolidated shipping services to builders, developers and homeowners across the globe including the Caribbean and Central and South America. Their Miami based warehousing operation serves as the hub for all materials to be consolidated and exported directly to their clients throughout the Caribbean and the Americas.

About Tamarind International, Inc.

Headquartered in Hobe Sound, Florida, Tamarind International, Inc. is strategically located to provide shipping services throughout the Caribbean. Tamarind International, Inc. is owned and operated by Larry Rogers and will be merged with Source Logistics, LLC. and will discontinue business operations by August 1, 2018.

Chris Findlay – CEO

Source Consulting, LLC

1.843.388.3026

chris@sourceconsultingllc.com

www.sourceconsultingllc.com

Larry Rogers – President

Tamarind International, Inc.

1.772.545.3439

rogtama@aol.com

www.tamarindintl.com

