CaribPR Wire, CANCUN, Mexico, Oct. 19, 2018: On Monday, October 8, the Cancun Travel Mart began its 31st edition, inside the Convention Center on the Hotel Zone.

NexusTours took the opportunity to present its wide portfolio of over 4000 products and services in 15 countries with 48 destinations, and strengthen its regional leadership as a B2B distributor with DMC heart, which during 2018 gave attention to more than 2.3 million travelers and through their high standard of quality achieved a high degree of satisfaction.

The trade show allowed last negotiations for the winter season and redefined strategies according to the latest trends, such as the arrival of 19 million 189 thousand 289 passengers at the international airport in Cancun so far this year 2018, according to figures from the Secretary of Tourism of the State.

The meeting was attended by Roberto Bermudez Senior Corporate Director of Distribution & Product and his NexusGlobal team focused on the markets of Latin America, USA & Canada; Juan Derudi Commercial Director Central & LATAM, Javier Vidal Commercial Director USA & Canada and Leticia Gutierrez Corporate Director Tourdesk & Watersports who managed the busy schedule with clients and suppliers with the aim of strengthening relationships and consolidating regional leadership.

ABOUT NEXUSTOURS

We are the leading Destination Management Company in the region, with a presence in more than 15 countries and more than 47 destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America, transporting more than 2 million passengers per year. We are part of Sunwing Travel Group and, backed by more than 20 years of experience, we have a modern fleet of own vehicles for transfers and excursion operations. We offer the most complete service program in destination, both in airports and through our Tour Desk and Hospitality Desk in hotels. Excellence in assistance and service are our greatest commitment; so we offer the most modern customer service channels 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, through our Contact Center, website, Chat-On-Line service, and our App Connect2Nexus, in which, travelers find all the necessary information and allow them to communicate for free with our team of professionals.

In addition to the tour operators of our group, such as Sunwing Vacations, Signature Vacations and Vacation Express, we are honored to have the confidence of more than 500 first-class Tour Operators, leaders in their markets in Latin America, Mexico and Europe, among them, TUI Travel Group.

For more general information visit www.nexustours.com/corporate

Exitosa Presencia de NexusTours en el Cancun Travel Mart

CaribPR Wire, CANCUN, Mexico, Oct. 19, 2018: El día lunes 8 de octubre inició el Cancún Travel Mart en su edición número 31, dentro del Centro de Convenciones en Zona Hotelera.

NexusTours aprovechó la importante ocasión para presentar su amplio portafolio de más de 4000 productos y servicios en 15 países con 48 destinos, y fortalecer su liderazgo regional como distribuidor B2B con corazón DMC, que durante 2018 dio atención a más de 2.3 millones de viajeros y gracias al elevado estándar de calidad se alcanzó un alto grado de satisfacción.

La feria permitió últimas negociaciones para la temporada de invierno y redefinir estrategias de acuerdo a las últimas tendencias, como la llegada de 19 millones 189 mil 289 pasajeros al aeropuerto internacional de Cancún en lo que va de este año 2018, de acuerdo a cifras de la Secretaría de Turismo del Estado.

Al encuentro asistieron Roberto Bermudez Senior Corporate Director de Distribution & Product y su equipo de NexusGlobal enfocado en los mercados de Latinoamérica, USA & Canadá; Juan Derudi Comercial Director Central & LATAM, Javier Vidal Comercial Director USA & Canada y Leticia Gutierrez Corporate Director Tourdesk & Watersports que gestionaron la apretada agenda con clientes y proveedores con el objetivo de fortalecer relaciones y consolidar liderazgo regional.

ACERCA DE NEXUSTOURS

Somos el Destination Management Company líder en la región, con presencia en más de 15 países y más de 47 destinos en el Caribe y América Latina, transportando a más de 2 millones de pasajeros al año. Formamos parte de Sunwing Travel Group y, respaldados por más de 20 años de experiencia, contamos con una moderna flota de vehículos propios para traslados y operación de excursiones. Brindamos el más completo programa de servicios en destino, tanto en aeropuertos como a través de nuestros Tour Desk y Hospitality Desk en los hoteles. La excelencia en la asistencia y el servicio son nuestro mayor compromiso; por lo que ofrecemos los más modernos canales de atención al cliente 24 horas al día, los 365 días del año, a través nuestro Contact Center, sitio web, servicio de Chat-On-Line, y de nuestra App Connect2Nexus, en la cual, los viajeros encuentran toda la información necesaria y les permite comunicarse de manera gratuita con nuestro equipo de profesionales.

Además de los turoperadores de nuestro grupo, como Sunwing Vacations, Signature Vacations y Vacation Express, tenemos el honor de contar con la confianza de más de 500 Tour Operadores de primera línea, líderes en sus mercados de Latinoamérica, México y Europa, entre ellos, TUI Travel Group.

Para obtener información más general, visite www.nexustours.com/corporate

