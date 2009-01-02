CaribPR Wire, TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2019: Bevertec CST Inc., a leading provider of retail financial services technology and services in the Caribbean and worldwide, is pleased to announce that the company has reached an agreement with Capita Financial Services Inc. (Barbados) to implement an Automated Teller Machine network and related technology to serve the credit unions of St. Lucia.

The ATM driving, transaction switching and debit card issuing solution will be run from Bevertec’s processing centre in Antigua. All credit union ATMs in St. Lucia will be shared among the subscribing institutions forming a de-facto national network for credit unions. Bevertec’s Client Services Workstation will be available to all ATM-owner institutions enabling local, real-time, ATM monitoring and report retrieval over and above centralized monitoring and support delivered from Bevertec’s operations centre.

Bevertec’s President, Mr. Barry Walsh, commented, “We are very proud to be an integral participant in the digital transformation of St. Lucia’s Credit Unions. This project provides Bevertec with an opportunity to further demonstrate our commitment to the financial services industry in the region. We are looking forward to working with Capita and the Credit Unions of St. Lucia in building a showcase of innovation and service delivery.”

Mr. Paul Maxwell, President & CEO of Capita Financial Services Inc. said, “This partnership is transformative, both for the credit unions who can now offer their members a more complete range of services and for individual members who would now be able to perform ordinary day-to-day transactions in a way that was not before possible.”

About Bevertec Group



Since 1981, the Bevertec Group, a Canadian enterprise, has been supplying technology and services to various industry sectors. The Group has over 100 customers in the financial services sector spread across five continents but focuses primarily in the Caribbean, Central and South American markets. The Group also provides consulting services, staffing solutions and subject matter expertise to assist institutions at all business levels including development/project work, project management and strategic direction and planning.

About Capita Financial Services Inc.

Capita Financial Services Inc., a Barbados company, is a one-stop financial services company. Capita provides residential and commercial mortgages, land loans, vehicle loans, premium finance loans, leases, general insurance, term deposits, mutual funds and stock brokerage services. The company serves private individuals, insurance companies, credit unions, government statutory corporations, pension funds, and institutional investors.

About St. Lucia Co-operative League Limited

The St. Lucia Co-operative League Limited is the umbrella body for Co-operatives in St. Lucia. At the local level they function as the link between government and the individual Credit Unions. Key responsibilities include fostering the growth and welfare of Credit Unions both by direct effort and co-operation with other agencies having similar objectives and providing information and guidance to co-operative leaders and personnel so that the societies they serve will offer the best possible service to members and to make such opportunity equitable.

El Grupo Bevertec implementará servicios de entrega financiera compartida para las cooperativas de ahorro y crédito de Santa Lucía

CARIBPR WIRE TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2019: Bevertec CST Inc., un proveedor líder de servicios y tecnología de servicios financieros para el consumidor en el Caribe y en todo el mundo, se complace en anunciar que la compañía ha alcanzado un acuerdo con Capita Financial Services Inc. (Barbados) para implementar una red de cajeros automáticos y tecnología relacionada para atender a las cooperativas de ahorro y crédito de Santa Lucía (St. Lucia Co-operative League Limited).

La solución para manejo de cajeros automáticos, cambio de transacciones y emisión de tarjetas de débito se ejecutará desde el centro de procesamiento de Bevertec en Antigua. Todos los cajeros automáticos de St. Lucia Co-operative League Limited será compartida entre las instituciones suscritas que forman una red nacional de facto para las cooperativas de crédito. La estación de trabajo de Servicios para Clientes de Bevertec estará disponible para todas las instituciones propietarias de cajeros automáticos, lo que permitirá el monitoreo de cajeros automáticos en tiempo real en tiempo real y la recuperación de informes por encima del monitoreo y la asistencia centralizados que ofrece el centro de operaciones de Bevertec.

El presidente de Bevertec, el Sr. Barry Walsh, comentó: “Estamos muy orgullosos de ser un participante integral en la transformación digital de las cooperativas de crédito de Santa Lucía. Este proyecto le brinda a Bevertec la oportunidad de demostrar aún más nuestro compromiso con la industria de servicios financieros en la región. Estamos ansiosos por trabajar con Capita y las cooperativas de ahorro y crédito de Santa Lucía en la construcción de una muestra de innovación y prestación de servicios “.

El Sr. Paul Maxwell, Presidente y CEO de Capita Financial Services Inc. dijo: “Esta asociación es transformadora, tanto para las cooperativas de ahorro y crédito que ahora pueden ofrecer a sus miembros una gama de servicios más completa como para los miembros individuales que ahora podrían realizar transacciones cotidianas ordinarias de una manera que antes no era posible “.

Acerca del Grupo Bevertec

Desde 1981, el Grupo Bevertec, una empresa canadiense, ha estado suministrando tecnología y servicios a diversos sectores de la industria. El Grupo tiene más de 100 clientes en el sector de servicios financieros distribuidos en los cinco continentes, pero se centra principalmente en los mercados del Caribe, América Central y América del Sur. El Grupo también proporciona servicios de consultoría, soluciones de personal y expertos para ayudar a las instituciones en todos los niveles de negocios, incluido el desarrollo / trabajo de proyectos, gestión de proyectos y dirección estratégica y planificación.

Acerca de Capita Financial Services Inc.

Capita Financial Services Inc., una compañía de Barbados, es una compañía integral de servicios financieros. Capita otorga hipotecas residenciales y comerciales, préstamos sobre terrenos, préstamos para vehículos, préstamos con financiamiento premium, arrendamientos, seguros generales, depósitos a plazo, fondos mutuos y servicios de corretaje de valores. La compañía presta servicios a personas privadas, compañías de seguros, cooperativas de crédito, corporaciones gubernamentales, fondos de pensiones e inversionistas institucionales.

Sobre St. Lucia Co-operative League Limited

St. Lucia Co-operative League Limited es el organismo que une a las cooperativas en Santa Lucía. A nivel local, funciona como el vínculo entre el gobierno y las cooperativas de crédito individuales. Las responsabilidades clave incluyen fomentar el crecimiento y el bienestar de las cooperativas de crédito, tanto por el esfuerzo directo como por la cooperación con otras agencias que tienen objetivos similares y brindar información y orientación a los líderes y al personal de las cooperativas para que las sociedades a las que sirven ofrezcan el mejor servicio posible a sus miembros y para asegurar que oportunidades como esta sean equitativas.