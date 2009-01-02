MIRAMAR, Florida, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA), the trade association that represents the mutual interests of Caribbean and Latin American destinations and stakeholders along with Member Lines that operate 95 percent of the global cruising capacity, is pleased to announce that registration is open for the 26th annual FCCA Cruise Conference & Trade Show, the largest and only official cruise tourism conference and trade show in the region. Taking place in San Juan, Puerto Rico from October 21-25, it will link participants with more than 100 high-level executives expected from Member Lines for a series of meetings, workshops and networking opportunities focused on developing mutual understanding and success.

“Last year’s record attendance of more than 150 Member Line representatives – including 11 presidents and above – again displayed the cruise industry’s interest in not only working directly with destinations and stakeholders, but also listening to their needs and understanding how to develop long-term mutual success,” said Michele Paige, President, FCCA. “We look forward to again presenting those opportunities, while enhancing them with new features to further optimize Conference participants’ and Trade Show exhibitors’ invaluable interactions with Member Line representatives.”

All Conference participants will have access to workshops led by cruise executives and successful stakeholders concentrated on topics ranging from attracting and fulfilling diverse cruise guests and cruise lines, to filling ships with supplies and employees – and participants’ needs taking center stage through most workshops encouraging input.

All participants will also have unique opportunities to meet with cruise executives during networking functions throughout the event.

Plus, pre-registered Delegates will have a host of cruise executives to select for one-on-one meetings where they can give a pitch and receive everything from individualized input to potential deals – with nearly 100 cruise executives scheduling one-on-one meetings in 2018. Delegates will also enjoy premium features including the VIP Lounge, where cruise executives often lounge, and event transfers.

The Trade Show will expand the target on the influential audience. Any booth will display a product, company or destination, and Pavilion options are available to increase the impact with grand sizes, prime locations and the ability to showcase a destination or company as a team. Additionally, Trade Show Pavilions will again include space for private meetings coordinated by FCCA, with this year’s event launching new ways to maximize the popular initiative introduced last year.