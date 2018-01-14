CaribPR Wire, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Dec. 6, 2017: Monty Alexander, the great Jazz man from Jamaica who has played with jazz royalty like Frank Sinatra, Dizzy Gillespie, Sonny Rollins, Tony Bennett, Milt Jackson among others, as well as with fellow national musicians like Ernest Ranglin and Sly & Robbie to name a few, will bring his unique blend of extraordinary, magical jazz to Canada this weekend.

The Grammy-nominated musician, who tells many incredible stories of his adventures from Jamaica to the world through music, will play just two performances in Ontario, Canada on Dec. 8th and 9th.

On Friday, December 8th, he will give a rare solo piano concert at the historic Aeolian Hall at 795 Dundas Street in London, Ontario. Show time is 8 p.m. sharp and tickets are CDN $40 and can be purchased here directly or by logging on to http://aeolianhall.ca/events/monty-alexander/ and clicking on the Get Tickets link.

On Saturday, December 9th, Alexander will make a special appearance as part of a tribute to Canadian Jazz Royalty, Oscar Peterson and Oliver Jones, at the Living Arts Center-Hammerson Hall in Mississauga, Ontario. To be part of the special evening, where Jones will receive the LAC Lifetime Achievement Award in honor of the LAC’s 20th Anniversary, get tickets now here or by logging on directly to http://www.livingartscentre.ca/theatre-performances/oscar-peterson-and-oliver-jones-18 and clicking on the Buy Tickets link.

Alexander, whose performances have been called pure magic by many journalists and jazz fans around the world and whose sets are undoubtedly “a refined concept of groove,” also has a busy New Year already planned.

From January 2-6, 2018, he will play the Birdland Jazz Club in NYC;

From January 9-10, 2018, he will play the Triple Door in Seattle, Washington;

From January 11-13, 2018, he will play Frankie’s Jazz Club in Vancouver, British Columbia and;

On January 14, 2018 he will be at The Moss Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Alexander is a Jamaican and an American classic. He tours the world relentlessly with various projects, delighting a global audience drawn to his vibrant personality and soulful message.

His spirited conception, documented on more than 70 CDs, draws upon the timeless verities: endless melody-making, effervescent grooves, sophisticated voicings and a romantic spirit.

In the course of any given performance, Alexander covers a repertoire spanning a broad range of jazz and Jamaican musical expression – the American Songbook and the blues, gospel and bebop, calypso and reggae. Like his “eternal inspiration,” Erroll Garner, Alexander – listed at Number 5 in ‘The Fifty Greatest Jazz Piano Players of All Time,’ gives the hardcore-jazz-obsessed much to dig into while also communicating the message to the squarest “civilian.”

For more on the Monty Alexander and his music visit him on YouTube or at montyalexander.com. You can also like him on Facebook at facebook.com/officialmontyalexander or keep up to date on his performance on Twitter at @montyHKE.

Media Contact:

Felicia Persaud

Hard Beat Communications

718-476-3616

felicia@caribpr.com