TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ – Ample Organics Inc. and the Medicinal Cannabis Authority (”MCA”) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, together, are proud to announce their partnership to strengthen the medicinal cannabis industry in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines by activating AmpleCentral™ — the world’s first national Cannabis Tracking System built for regulators.

Leveraging its extensive cannabis industry domain expertise at the federally regulated level, Ample Organics will be providing sound industry-wide advice to the MCA as the medicinal cannabis industry emerges in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Together, a two-phase approach will be established to facilitate the rapid rollout of the new medicinal cannabis program. Initially, the Ample Organics seed-to-sale software platform will be deployed to empower the MCA, along with physicians and pharmacists, to register and service medicinal cannabis patients. This software platform is the trusted solution serving the world’s largest cannabis companies and over 70% of Canadian License Holders. Concurrently, Ample Organics will be working closely with the MCA and stakeholders to customize and deploy AmpleCentral™ specifically for St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A first-of-its-kind jurisdictional track-and-trace database, AmpleCentral™ is designed for governments to facilitate sophisticated reporting and to assist regulators with ensuring compliance, verifying product quantity and quality, taxation, and preventing diversion and inversion. This technology connects data points across the national cannabis supply chain, providing regulators with the information necessary to assure public, product, and patient safety.

“We believe that this is a hugely important milestone,” says John Prentice, President and CEO of Ample Organics. “It will be the very first implementation of a true national tracking system within the cannabis industry anywhere in the world, and it has allowed us the opportunity to engage with government agencies across the globe as new markets arise. With the support of the Government of Canada, we are building AmpleCentral™ to empower other federal governments to regulate, monitor, and monetize their cannabis industries effectively. This public-private partnership enables the MCA to leverage our unique and extensive expertise operating compliance systems on a national scale. St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ well-thought-out and comprehensive regulatory framework, should, and will, serve as a model for the CARICOM nations and any other national jurisdiction considering a forward-thinking cannabis program.”

“We are establishing this industry with the mantra that a ‘Medicinal Cannabis Industry begins with Science and Technology,’” says Dr. Jerrol Thompson, CEO of the Medicinal Cannabis Authority. “That is why we are taking this bold lead to invest, and an early stage, in a Central Inventory Management Traceability system that will: (1) eliminate diversion; (2) facilitate real-time supply chain reporting; (3) support our banking solution and compliance regime; (4) and provide a safety net for product recall.”

Over the past few months, as part of a government mandate, the MCA has rolled out an innovative country-wide education program providing theoretical and practical training to indoor and outdoor cultivators, including industry best-practices and Good Agricultural and Collection Practices (GACP). Ample Organics is dedicated to sharing the responsibility to foster an educated and informed cannabis industry, and therefore, will provide AmpleLearn™ as a way to administer education programs to enhance the training and education available.

“One of the reasons we have chosen to work with the Medicinal Cannabis Authority in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is their commitment to ensuring a successful cannabis industry through education,” says Tom Ritchie, VP of Accounts & Education at Ample Organics. “It is vital to us that traditional cultivators have proper educational tools available to them so that they, too, can thrive in a regulated cannabis industry. As the first in the world to develop a certification program for seed-to-sale software operators, we have the know-how to help administer education and training programs by leveraging AmpleLearn™, our online Learning Management System. We are committed to supporting the initiatives that the MCA is launching and look forward to the future.”

About Ample Organics:

Founded in 2014, Ample Organics is adopted by more Canadian Licensed Holders than any other cannabis software solution. A complete ecosystem for cannabis businesses, the technology platform makes compliance easy by tracking individual plants from seed to consumer and reporting every detail of the growth, production, and sales processes. Our team of cannabis industry and technology experts designed the platform to facilitate compliance and transparency, while enhancing overall business efficiency and operational intelligence. The software continues to be the most trusted solution for cannabis producers, manufacturers, distributors, physicians, clinics, laboratories, retailers, and educators.

Visit AmpleOrganics.com.

About the Medicinal Cannabis Authority:

The Medicinal Cannabis Authority was established through the Medicinal Cannabis Industry Act, 2018. It is a body corporate with a mandate to regulate the cultivation, supply, possession, production and use of cannabis for medicinal purposes. This mandate forms part of the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ vision to establish a well-regulated export-oriented medicinal cannabis industry.

Visit MCA.VC.