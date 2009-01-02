CaribPR Wire, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Sept. 25, 2018: With 42 days until the November 6, 2018 mid-term election in the U.S. from today, September 25, 2018, one organization is taking a unique voter education message to its growing foreign-born immigrant voting bloc this National Voter Registration Day.

CaribPR Wire, the PR newswire of the Caribbean and partner of the PR Newswire, is tapping into the carnival and party culture of the burgeoning Caribbean immigrant population in the US by leading a carnival-themed voter promotion campaign to urge Caribbean immigrants and Caribbean Americans who are eligible to vote, to ensure they do.

The promotion is the brain-child of CaribPR Wire founder, Felicia J. Persaud, to stimulate and drum-up voter turn-out among Caribbean immigrant voters in the U.S. this November. According to the recent U.S. Census’s American Community Survey, the Caribbean immigrant population in the US has grown by a projected 600,000 in recent years to surpass a conservative estimate of 3 million nationally.

The creative social media targeted advertising campaign includes 9 Caribbean-centric messages as: “Lime, Wine, Vote” “Vote Or Your Lime Is History” and “Jam Up The Polls This Nov. 6th.” There are also culturally specific messages including: “Jab Jab To The Polls This Nov. 6th,” “Hot Gyal A Vote,” “Dutty Wine To The Polls This Nov. 6th” and “Ride De Riddim and Vote This Nov. 6th.” There is also a unique message for Haitian voters.

“This is the most critical election of our life-time as immigrants in this country, especially given the anti-immigrant policies being put in place by this administration,” said the Guyana-born, U.S. citizen and media entrepreneur. “Those of us who have earned the hard-fought right to vote need to use it on D-Day, Nov. 6th, or we may lose it forever and be shocked to find ourselves sucking salt back in the islands and nations we came from.”

The campaign was conceptualized and created by award-winning digital media company, Hard Beat Communications and is aimed at keeping the beat of carnival going into the polls this November 6th.

The messages can accessed on CaribPR’s Facebook page here.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kathy Bronson

kbronson@hardbeatcommunications.com