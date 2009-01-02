NEW YORK and BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Sept. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – Exiger, the global regulatory, financial crime, risk, and compliance company, has named Thomas Anthony the Deputy Head of its Immigration, Citizenship & Visa (ICV) due diligence practice and Director, Financial Crime Compliance, for the Caribbean Region.

Mr. Anthony joins Exiger from the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) of Antigua & Barbuda, where he was Deputy Chief Executive Officer. In that role, Mr. Anthony managed the daily operations of the CIU, helping to transform it into one of the largest, most efficient, and fastest growing programs in the world. Before this, Mr. Anthony spent more than 26 years in the banking sector – in both commercial and investment banking – in Antigua, St. Lucia, and Miami.

“Thomas’s expertise in banking, combined with his deep local knowledge, makes him uniquely qualified to advise the CIUs and the regional banks on how to most effectively address one of the most important issues facing the industry today: the pressure placed on global banks to comply with stringent AML regulations, causing them to ‘de-risk’ smaller, regional correspondent banking relationships,” said Michael Beber, Exiger’s President and CEO. “We are thrilled to welcome Thomas to Exiger, where he will work with both our due diligence and banking experts to assist in evolving standards in the industry and ensure the sustainability of citizenship by investment programs throughout the region.”

Exiger’s ICV Due Diligence Practice is a global leader in work related to citizenship by investment programs. The business is part of Exiger Diligence, which provides global public records research and investigative due diligence to global financial institutions, multinational corporations, and governmental agencies.

“Thomas has been, and will continue to be, a trusted advisor in the Caribbean region,” said Kim Marsh, Exiger Diligence’s Vice Chairman and Global Head of the ICV Practice. “His combination of extensive first-hand experience with citizenship by investment programs and deep knowledge of the banking sector will make him a tremendous asset to Exiger’s ICV practice, the Caribbean banks, and CIUs.”

“Exiger is the gold standard for due diligence and compliance,” said Mr. Anthony. “Exiger’s industry-leading, technology-based, due diligence tools including DDIQ and Insight 3PM, will enable clients to conduct effective pre-screening, continuous monitoring and automated lookbacks. This will greatly enhance the quality, efficiency, and security of the CIUs’ due diligence process. I look forward to working with the entire Exiger team to provide enhanced services, advice, and support to the banks and CIUs operating across the Caribbean region.”

Mr. Anthony holds a degree in banking and finance from City Banking College and a degree in business administration and management from West London College.

About Exiger

Exiger is a global regulatory and financial crime, risk and compliance company. Exiger arms financial institutions, multinational corporations and governmental agencies with the practical advice and technology solutions they need to prevent compliance breaches, respond to risk, remediate major issues and monitor ongoing business activities. Exiger works with clients worldwide to assist them in effectively managing their critical challenges while developing and implementing the policies, procedures and programs needed to create a sustainable compliance environment. A global authority on regulatory compliance, the company also oversees some of the world’s most complex court-appointed and voluntary monitorships in the private and public sectors, including the monitorship of HSBC. Exiger has four principal business units being: Exiger Advisory; Exiger Analytics, including DDIQ, the groundbreaking cognitive computing and intelligent search platform; Exiger Diligence and Exiger Insight 3PM. Exiger operates through offices in New York City, Silver Spring (DC Metro), Miami, Toronto, Vancouver, London, Hong Kong, and Singapore.