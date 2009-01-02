FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CaribPR Wire, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Oct. 10, 2017: My Haiti Travels, a New York-based boutique concierge firm that produces high-quality leisure and business travel experiences with a social impact, announced its 5th Anniversary “Impact Week” signature trip to Haiti scheduled January 11-18, 2018. From the rich culture and historic monuments to stunning landscapes and intoxicating beaches, the My Haiti Travels package offers an unforgettable tour across multiple destinations, including Port-au-Prince, Petion-Ville, Cotes des Arcadins and Cap-Haitien, including a not-to-be-missed visit to the 19th-century Citadelle, a universal symbol of liberty and one of the most extraordinary wonders of the world.

Since launching in 2010, My Haiti Travels has been hailed as a top tourism influencer attracting groups of travelers seeking a vibrant cultural adventure in Haiti. The 5th Anniversary “Impact Week” itinerary will include epic excursions with professional guides in private transport to notable landmarks, dining at top restaurants, live music and entertainment, shopping at artisan shops and more. Guests will also enjoy deluxe boutique hotel and beach resort stays at two locally owned properties – the renovated Kinam Hotel in Petion-Ville, an upscale suburb of the nation’s capital Port-au-Prince, and the scenic Moulin Sur Mer resort on the Arcadins Coast, a sought-after Caribbean beach destination.

Back by popular demand, My Haiti Travels will visit Cap-Haitien, Haiti’s second largest city located in the north. As an exceptional highlight of the trip, guests will travel mountain top on horseback to the Citadelle, the largest fortress in the Americas and a World Heritage Site officially recognized by the United Nations.

The My Haiti Travels agency was founded by Haitian-born Dina Simon shortly following the devastating earthquake of January 2010 to support the resurgence of tourism and investment in Haiti, and to promote the patronage of local businesses, hotel/resort establishments and restaurants. My Haiti Travels staff continues to build relationships and work diligently with local professionals and experts across Haiti’s hospitality and tourism sector to provide safe, meaningful and fun experiences.

“Whether you are a first-time visitor or frequent traveler, My Haiti Travels’ fifth anniversary Impact Week is a life-changing opportunity to see Haiti through our eyes,” said Dina Simon, founder and managing director, My Haiti Travels. “My Haiti Travels has spent years building strong relationships with hotel properties, artisans, business owners and local partners allowing us to offer clients a high quality experience at competitive rates. We are so very proud to have helped lead the way for many others to see Haiti as a tourist destination.”

As part of the “Impact Week” tour, each year travelers spend a day at a school participating in skill building youth projects to commemorate the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday celebrated in the U.S. The 2018 “Impact Week” will feature Project Day for the fifth year to provide volunteer services to students of PRODEV’s (Progress and Development through the Youth of Haiti) Ecole Nouvelle Zoranje in the Village de La Renaissance. Established in 1995 to empower the youth of Haiti through education, PRODEV is a Haitian-led non-profit, non-political foundation officially recognized by the government of Haiti. “Impact Week” travelers continue to be involved in meaningful ways, such as providing supplies, donating technical equipment to students, conducting fundraisers and starting new education programs in Haiti. The 2018 Project Day will be especially significant for participants as it coincides with the date of the 2010 Haiti earthquake.

“My Haiti Travels and its wonderful travelers have been coming to Ecole Nouvelle Zoranje and their day of service is highly anticipated by children and staff. When a group of young Haitian Americans and friends of Haiti arrive on our school campus, they bring hope, a can-do attitude and more importantly serve as great role models to our children,” said Maryse Pénette-Kedar, PRODEV board president. “We are truly honored to host MHT’s visits and look forward to more. Happy 5th Anniversary MHT!”

Since its inaugural group trip in 2013, through its “Impact Week” tour, “Jacmel Getaway” voyage and other custom expeditions, My Haiti Travels has served hundreds of travelers in support of hotels, drivers, airlines, restaurants, shops and artisans operating in Haiti. Ranging in age from teen agers to baby boomers, the diverse travel groups hail from all professions and cultural backgrounds seeking to explore Haiti’s dynamic Taino, African, Latin and French ancestry.

Media partners of the 5th Anniversary 2018 “Impact Week” tour include Belle Vue Tours; Chokarella; Haiti Cultural Exchange; Haitian Businesses; Haitians Rock by Ronald Timmer; Kreyolicious; Manman Pemba; and The Haitian Roundtable.

To register and for more information on the 2018 “Impact Week,” please contact My Haiti Travels at info@myhaititravels.com or visit www.MyHaitiTravels.com

