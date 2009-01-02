The Extraordinary Life and Times of Trinidad’s Ulric Cross Opens

The New York African Film Festival at Film at Lincoln Center

For Immediate Release:

CaribPR Wire, New York, NY, Mon. May 20, 2019: Director Frances-Anne Solomon’s acclaimed feature film HERO inspired by Trinidad and Tobago war hero Ulric Cross will have its U.S premiere at the 26th New York African Film Festival’s (NYAFF) Opening Night at the prestigious Film at Lincoln Center. It takes place on Thursday, May 30 at 6:30pm at the Walter Reade Theater, 165 West 65th Street, NY.

“We are honored to be opening this important festival,” says Solomon. “This is a story that resonates with audiences around the world. From his career in the Air Force, to his time as a lawyer and judge working behind the scenes in the independence movements of Ghana, Cameroon and Tanzania, Ulric’s life blazed a trail that inspires us all.”

HERO headlines NYAFF’s recognition of the 100th anniversary of the first Pan-African Congress with a showcase of films about Pan-Africanism and global game changers. Cross left Trinidad in 1941 to become the RAF’s ’s most decorated West Indian navigator. But his life took a different course when, along with a number of other notable West Indians, he followed the call of history and joined the Pan-African and independence movements sweeping the world in the ’50s and ’60s.

“As we celebrate 50 years of FESPACO, which paralleled the independence movements of Africa, we have to remember that achieving our liberation was integrally tied to the diaspora. In HERO we get a slice of how our diasporan counterparts advocated for the liberation of the Continent,” said Mahen Bonetti, African Film Festival, Inc., Executive Director and NYAFF Founder. “I want to thank Frances-Anne for shedding light on such a pivotal moment in our history.”

Since the HERO World tour began in February, the film has received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike in Toronto, Trinidad and the UK:

“HERO is an electrifying, dramatic motion picture, filled with twists and turns that will thrill audiences across the globe.” - Stephen Weir, Caribbean Camera

“Filmmaker Frances-Anne Solomon …deserves lavish praise for showcasing an historical legend, and for helping to change the negative stereotypical portrayal of people of African descent on the screen.”

HERO boasts an all-star international cast that includes Trinidad and Tobago’s Nicolai Salcedo, in the lead role of Ulric Cross, alongside UK stars Joseph Marcell (Fresh Prince of Bel Air), Fraser James (Resident Evil), Pippa Nixon (John Carter), Canada’s Peter Williams (Stargate SG1), and Ghanaian superstars John Dumelo, Adjetey Anang and Prince David Oseia.

A second screening will take place on June 2nd at 4:15pm at the Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center, 144 West 65th Street. Both screenings will include a Q&A afterward with the director.

The New York African Film Festival is co-presented by Film at Lincoln Center and African Film Festival, Inc., and runs May 30 to June 4; more information at filmlinc.org.

