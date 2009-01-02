MIAMI BEACH, Florida, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – VERO WATER®, a leading provider of luxury still and sparkling water to the hospitality industry, today announced its rapid expansion in the Caribbean and Latin America in partnership with OneLink Global, a world-class distribution and service partner with unique experience and insight in the region. OneLink is committed to providing sustainable solutions to the hospitality industry. The exclusive distribution agreement expands Vero’s global footprint into regions where hotel and resorts dominate the landscape and are seeking an eco-friendly alternative to traditional bottled water.

“Recently major players in the hospitality industry both in the US and abroad have announced they have taken steps to eliminate plastic straws, which is a good start, but it’s not enough. By implementing a Vero Water program, hotels and resorts can eliminate plastic bottles which represent a massive threat to our environment on a global scale,” stated David Deshe, President of Vero Water. It is estimated that over 8 million metric tons of plastic end up in the ocean every year, having a catastrophic effect on marine life. Deshe continued, “Just last week, an island of over 30 tons of plastic waste was found floating off the coast of Playa Montesinos near the capital of the Dominican Republic and some of it has since washed up onshore. This not only threatens the marine eco-system but is a major threat to local businesses who rely on tourists attracted to the pristine beaches at their resorts.”

Through the OneLink partnership, Vero Water has rapidly expanded in the region, establishing a presence in many of the leading hotel and resort operators such as Iberostar Hotels & Resorts who have made a corporate strategic commitment to “go green”, incorporating Vero Water into the total guest experience. Collectively, these clients have projected to reduce waste by over 4 million plastic bottles this year alone. “As experts in both the region and meeting the unique needs the hospitality industry through sustainable solutions, we are proud to be a part of eliminating plastic waste in the Caribbean and Latin America,” said Gennaro Cirone President of OneLink Global.

Vero Water is committed to meeting the growing demands of consumers and the hospitality industry for sustainability. Vero enables clients to purify, chill and fill still and sparkling water on-site and on-demand, delivering a consistent signature taste, swiftly, profitably and sustainably. Transforming tap water results in a significant reduction in food miles and carbon footprint versus sourcing, bottling and transporting bottled water, often from various countries thousands of miles away from the end consumer. Bottle waste is minimized as the signature luxury VERO WATER bottles are reusable– sanitized and refilled on-premise.

Vero Water is a healthy lifestyle choice for Inspired Living. VERO WATER® is a leading provider of luxury still and sparkling water to the hospitality industry and is served to over 40 million consumers a year in six countries and in the United States from coast-to-coast in over 40 states. Vero is an exceptionally great tasting still and sparkling water for consumers, more sustainable for the environment, and a more profitable for the hospitality industry versus traditional bottled water brands. Vero’s proprietary purification and bottling process enables clients to purify, chill, fill and serve Vero still and sparkling water on-premise and on-demand. Served perfectly chilled from a luxury branded bottle with every pour, Vero’s signature taste is pure and crisp – noted by a distinctively luxurious mouthfeel and a light and refreshing finish. The exceptional taste and quality, combined with the unparalleled level of concierge service, has propelled Vero Water into many of the most acclaimed restaurants worldwide, firmly establishing it as the water brand proudly served by the most demanding and successful chefs, restaurateurs and owner operators in the hospitality industry. verowater.com

IBEROSTAR Hotels & Resorts is a resort hotel chain based in Palma de Mallorca (Balearic Islands, Spain), founded by the Fluxà family in 1986. IBEROSTAR Hotels & Resorts is an integral part of GRUPO IBEROSTAR, one of the main Spanish tourist companies with over 60 years of experience, which currently has 100 hotels of 4 and 5 stars in 17 countries around the world. For more information, please visit: IBEROSTAR.com

OneLink Global (OLG) was established with the aim of providing sustainable solutions to the hospitality industry, specifically targeting the needs and requirements of Hotels and All-Inclusive Resorts across the Caribbean and Mexico and Latin America. OLG® are the exclusive distributors or authorized dealers for; EcoLogic Solutions®, an EPA Award winning Green Chemical Program. Vero Water®, allowing hospitality clients to serve exceptionally great tasting still and sparkling water, be environmentally responsible, and lower operational costs, and EcoBruner®, a safer, cleaner, greener product for your chafing dish needs.

