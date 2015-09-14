Latest resort retreat in Ambergris Caye epitomizes Wyndham Hotel Group’s explosive global expansion; Deluxe features include residential suites, cascading waterfalls and the country’s largest pool

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 23, 2017 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Continuing its aggressive development in Latin America and the Caribbean Wyndham Hotel Group, the hotel giant with an unmatched global presence of more than 8,000 hotels, today unveiled plans to manage the stunning 242-key Wyndham Grand Ambergris Caye, the first resort in Belize to fly the Wyndham Grand® flag.

Caribbean tranquillity meets Venetian romance and charm at this five-star oceanfront resort, scheduled to open in December 2018. Situated along the crystal-clear Caribbean Sea, the resort’s five towers – housing elegantly designed one-, two-, and three-bedroom hotel and residential suites – feature eleven cascading waterfalls and rise up from sparkling pools connected by bridges and canals reminiscent of Venice. The various waterways create the largest pool of its kind in all of Belize for guests and residents to enjoy.

Wyndham Grand Ambergris Caye – owned by Venezia del Caribe, LTD, and developed by Sandy Point Developments, LTD – will offer a signature spa, a fitness center, multiple restaurants, 7,000 square feet of meeting space, and an onsite excursion center. It puts guests within just yards of Belize’s Barrier Reef, the world’s second largest coral reef system, which runs the length of the country and is just three miles from San Pedro, the island’s only town.

“Belize is emerging as a top spot on every traveler’s bucket list, thanks to its pristine beaches, celebrated culture, and continuous recognition as a must-visit destination by respected sources like The New York Times, Lonely Planet, and U.S. News & World Report,” said Paulo Pena, president and managing director, Latin America and the Caribbean for Wyndham Hotel Group. “With overnight visitors hitting a record high last year – up 13% over 2015 – we’re seeing an increased demand for first-class, high-end hotel experiences in destinations like Ambergris Caye. With Wyndham Grand’s understated approach to luxury travel, coupled with the market expertise of established partners like Venezia del Caribe, LTD, and Sandy Point Developments, LTD, we’ll deliver a distinct and unforgettable resort experience for guests.”

The resort’s development will create upwards of 250 jobs. Upon opening Wyndham Grand Ambergris Caye will employ approximately 350 people.

“The combination of Wyndham Hotel Group’s vast global reach and recognition, along with a top-rated loyalty program in Wyndham Rewards, sets the stage for a successful luxury development in one of Belize’s most desirable locations,” said Jeremy Meighan, partner and director for Venezia del Caribe, LTD, and Sandy Point Developments, LTD.

“With the baby-boomer population looking for new places to retire and major airlines adding more flights to Ambergris Caye, the area is experiencing a real estate boom,” said Daniel Hartin, owner of Sandy Point Real Estate. “Wyndham Grand is going to be the benchmark of the luxury market in Belize and we invite travelers to register and explore the ownership opportunities within this prestigious resort at www.wyndhamgrandbelize.com.”

Ambergris Caye is the largest of the more than 200 islands, known as cayes, located off the coast of Belize. Situated off the Barrier Reef, the island is a renowned destination for diving and snorkelling. Regular cooling trade winds create a temperate atmosphere year-round whether relaxing on the beach, hiking through rainforests, or exploring limestone caves and Mayan ruins.

Grand Global Growth

The worldly, upper-upscale Wyndham Grand brand offers an unpretentious and approachable atmosphere, allowing guests to enjoy the grand things in life like pristine guest rooms, relaxing spas, one-of-a-kind dining experiences, and more, with local culture and style infused into each hotel and resort. The brand welcomes travellers in sought-after destinations around the world like Athens, Phuket, Shanghai, Istanbul, Chicago, and Frankfurt.

Wyndham Grand’s presence is burgeoning in the Caribbean with the existing Wyndham Grand Rio Mar in Puerto Rico and spectacular new-construction resorts planned for Barbados and Nevis, both of which will be managed by Wyndham Hotel Group upon opening over the next two years. The company is growing its collection of managed properties around the world, recently widening it to more than 100 hotels and resorts globally with the acquisition of Fën Hotels, a leading management company in Latin America with 25 hotels across Argentina, Peru, Costa Rica, Uruguay, Paraguay, and the U.S.

Wyndham Grand hotels participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the simple-to-use, revolutionary loyalty program from Wyndham Hotel Group. Named the number one hotel rewards program by U.S. News & World Report and the most generous hotel rewards program by IdeaWorks, it offers members a generous points earning structure along with a flat, free-night redemption rate in more than 70 countries across the world – the first of its kind for a major hotel rewards program. To learn more or to join for free, guests should visit www.wyndhamrewards.com.

About Wyndham Hotel Group

Wyndham Hotel Group, hotel giant with an unmatched global presence, is one of three hospitality business units of Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE: WYN). Driving the democratization of travel, Wyndham Hotel Group is elevating the experience of the everyday traveler, changing the game so every traveler – no matter how much they spend or how they like to travel – has an extraordinary experience. As both a leading hotel brand franchisor and hotel management services provider, the company’s global portfolio consists of more than 8,000 hotels and over 697,600 rooms in 77 countries under the following brands: Dolce Hotels and Resorts®, Wyndham Grand®, Dazzler® Hotels, Esplendor® Boutique Hotels, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts®, Wyndham Garden® Hotels, TRYP by Wyndham®, Wingate by Wyndham®,Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham®, Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham®, Ramada®, Baymont Inn & Suites®, Days Inn®, Super 8®, Howard Johnson®, Travelodge® and Knights Inn®. Wyndham Rewards, ranked number one hotel rewards program for 2016-2017 by U.S. News & World Report, offers more than 49 million members the opportunity to earn and redeem points at more than 25,000 hotels, condos and homes globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamworldwide.com.

About Sandy Point

The Sandy Point group of companies in Belize, Central America, is the best choice for amazing real estate ownership opportunities. Boasting the largest group of successful and beautiful resort projects on Ambergris Caye, Belize (named a Top Island Destination multiple years in a row), the Sandy Point group of companies provides clients with expert in-house services of real estate sales, property management and real estate commercial development. Visit sandypointresorts.com to find more information about the award-winning Sandy Point resorts.

Explore choices for the Wyndham Grand Ambergris Caye at www.wyndhamgrandbelize.com.

