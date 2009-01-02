BOULDER, Colorado, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Rocky Mountain Institute’s (RMI’s) latest report describes four core principles of stimulus and recovery. Together, the principles lay a framework for decision makers, regional agencies, and financial institutions that demonstrate how the Caribbean region can build back better and advance their economies for a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable future.

“I’ve partnered with many Caribbean island stakeholders seeking to effectively transition to distributed, resilient energy for both the immediate and long-term benefits they offer. It’s critical to consider what the most suitable option is for each unique island and what leads to economic development at the local level,” said Kaitlyn Bunker, principal at RMI.

The four core principles for a Caribbean green stimulus and recovery are:

The Power of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs): Incorporating DERs into island energy systems to create jobs now, and support a diversified economy.

Incorporating DERs into island energy systems to create jobs now, and support a diversified economy. Near Term—Focus on Jobs: Highlighting opportunities across the solar photovoltaic, wind, vehicle electrification, and energy efficiency sectors.

Highlighting opportunities across the solar photovoltaic, wind, vehicle electrification, and energy efficiency sectors. Long Term—Focus on Increased Resilience and Economic Diversification: Examining undergrounding and critical facilities as ways to build local resilience, and clean energy to support upcoming sectors such as agriculture.

Examining undergrounding and critical facilities as ways to build local resilience, and clean energy to support upcoming sectors such as agriculture. Immediate Stimulus Recommendations: Outlining next steps for decision makers.

“Having worked as a leader of the Anguilla utility for over a decade, I’m extremely passionate about the growth and development of island states. I view the opportunity to create a clean energy job hub across the region as a differentiator. This is how the Caribbean can build back better and be viewed globally as an example of resilience,” said David Gumbs, senior consultant at RMI.

To download the Green Stimulus in the Caribbean paper, visit https://rmi.org/insight/green-stimulus-in-the-caribbean-resilient-distributed-energy-resources-can-support-job-creation-and-economic-diversification

