CARIBPR WIRE, MIAMI, FL., Sept. 27, 2023: Blue Diamond Resorts is showcasing its dedication to guest well-being with the introduction of Pickleball as a highlight in its innovative fitness programs, Royalton FIT and PUMPED. Having successfully launched this popular sport at its all-inclusive properties in Cancun, the hotel management company is now poised to extend this trend-setting entertainment option to its resorts in the Caribbean by the end of this year, further solidifying its commitment to providing guests with engaging activities.

This addition to their fitness portfolio is an integral part of the Royalton FIT and PUMPED programs, available at Royalton Luxury Resorts and Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts, respectively. These programs are comprehensive entertainment packages with a strong fitness focus, offering a diverse range of workout options to ensure that travelers can stay active and engaged with their fitness goals even while on vacation.

“The introduction of Pickleball courts to our resorts, along with modern facilities and state-of-the-art equipment and instructor-led activities, reflects our dedication to staying at the forefront of the industry, ensuring that our guests can both relax and maintain their workout routines during their getaway,” said Jurgen Stutz, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Distribution for Blue Diamond Resorts. “By having a dedicated space for this sport, which has rapidly gained popularity in the United States and Canada, we not only adhere to the latest trends but also meet our guests’ demand and exceed their expectations,” he added.

The hotel management company initially introduced this trendy sport at its newest resort, Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, and after the huge success on guests’ satisfaction, it was expanded to all other selected properties. The response from guests has been overwhelmingly positive, with a significant number of them eager to participate in this activity during the 13 hours the courts are open for service. Guests can also anticipate spirited matches at all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, and Grenada.

As part of the all-inclusive experience, guests are provided with all the necessary equipment for Pickleball, including paddles and balls, and can participate in sessions and classes by appointment.

Blue Diamond Resorts’ indoor and outdoor fitness program stands as one of the most comprehensive in the hotel industry. With Royalton FIT & PUMPED programs, they continually innovate, transcending traditional offerings to provide an extensive array of options tailored to diverse preferences and goals. The introduction of new activities like Pickleball further underscores their commitment to creating unforgettable vacation experiences.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 60 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you´re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

Diversión Todo Incluido: Blue Diamond Resorts Revoluciona Con Canchas de Pickleball

CARIBPR WIRE, MIAMI, FL., Sept. 27, 2023:

Blue Diamond Resorts demuestra su compromiso con el bienestar de sus huéspedes con la introducción del Pickleball como punto destacado en sus innovadores programas de fitness, Royalton FIT y PUMPED. Tras el exitoso lanzamiento de este deporte popular en sus propiedades todo incluido en Cancún, la compañía de gestión hotelera se prepara para ampliar esta opción de entretenimiento revolucionario a sus resorts en el Caribe a finales de este año, consolidando aún más su compromiso de brindar a los huéspedes actividades atractivas.

Esta inclusión en su oferta de fitness es una parte integral de los programas Royalton FIT y PUMPED, disponibles en los Royalton Luxury Resorts y Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts, respectivamente. Estos programas representan paquetes de entretenimiento completos con un enfoque sólido en la actividad física, ofreciendo una amplia variedad de opciones de entrenamiento para garantizar que los viajeros puedan mantenerse activos y comprometidos con sus metas de acondicionamiento incluso durante sus vacaciones.

“La incorporación de canchas de Pickleball en nuestros resorts, junto con instalaciones modernas, equipos de última generación y actividades dirigidas por instructores, refleja nuestra dedicación para mantenernos a la vanguardia de la industria, asegurando que nuestros huéspedes puedan relajarse y mantener sus rutinas de ejercicios durante sus vacaciones”, comentó Jurgen Stutz, Vicepresidente Senior de Ventas, Marketing y Distribución de Blue Diamond Resorts. “Al tener un espacio dedicado para este deporte, que ha ganado rápidamente popularidad en Estados Unidos y Canadá, no solo nos adherimos a las últimas tendencias, sino que también satisfacemos la demanda de nuestros huéspedes y superamos sus expectativas”, añadió.

La compañía de gestión hotelera introdujo inicialmente este deporte en su resort más nuevo, Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, y después del gran éxito en la satisfacción de los huéspedes, se expandió a todas las demás propiedades seleccionadas. La respuesta de los huéspedes ha sido abrumadoramente positiva, con un número significativo de ellos ansiosos por participar en esta actividad durante las 13 horas que las canchas están abiertas para el servicio. Los huéspedes también pueden anticipar partidos animados en resorts todo incluido en República Dominicana, Jamaica, Antigua, Santa Lucía y Granada.

Como parte de la experiencia todo incluido, a los huéspedes se les proporciona todo el equipo necesario para el Pickleball, incluyendo raquetas y pelotas, y pueden participar en sesiones y clases programadas.

El programa de fitness en interiores y exteriores de Blue Diamond Resorts se destaca como uno de los más completos en la industria hotelera. Con los programas Royalton FIT y PUMPED, continúan innovando, superando las ofertas tradicionales para proporcionar una amplia variedad de opciones adaptadas a preferencias y objetivos diversos. La introducción de nuevas actividades como el Pickleball resalta aún más su compromiso de crear experiencias vacacionales inolvidables.

Acerca de Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts cuenta con un portafolio de más de 60 propiedades, que superan las 18,000 habitaciones en 8 países ubicados en los destinos vacacionales más populares del Caribe. Sus 9 marcas hoteleras líderes comprenden al galardonado All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, donde Todos son Familia. Sin importar si son vacaciones entre amigos, padres e hijos, parejas, bodas, retiros corporativos o de incentivos o viajeros solos, todos son familia en estas propiedades que ofrecen servicios personalizados y amenidades exclusivas, tales como All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™ y Sports Event Guarantee™. Para reenfocarse en relaciones y amistades valiosas, Hideaway at Royalton ofrece una experiencia sólo para adultos que incluye una exclusiva gastronomía y alojamiento preferencial para reforzar estar unido bajo el concepto Togetherness entre sus huéspedes. Disfrute a su manera en Royalton CHIC Resorts, una marca todo incluido que bajo su concepto “Party Your Way” brinda una vibrante y efervescente experiencia sólo para adultos para deleitarse con lo inesperado. A Millas de lo Ordinario, Mystique by Royalton ofrece a los viajeros la oportunidad de conectarse con su entorno en una moderna colección de resorts estilo boutique que muestran una vibrante belleza infinita. En Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril promete a huéspedes mayores de 21 años, unas vacaciones únicas Completamente al Natural con todo incluido y acceso a una costa exclusiva para máxima privacidad. Memories Resorts & Spa diseña las mejores experiencias para vacaciones familiares, reunión de amigos o simplemente para relajarse en pareja, mientras que Starfish Resorts ofrece un valor increíble, un entorno impresionante y una rica cultura y herencia. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invita a los huéspedes a vacacionar como las estrellas con Vacation Like a Star™, una experiencia atractiva e interactiva con elementos famosos de la cultura pop de películas, música y deportes icónicos, mientras Escape de los Paparazzi en Planet Hollywood Adult Scene donde sus vacaciones sólo para adultos serán el centro de la fascinación y la atención con glamour y exclusividad.

