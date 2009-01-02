ST. ELIZABETH, Jamaica, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Appleton Estate, a global leader in premium aged rums, is proud to announce the launch of Ruby AnniversaryEdition, a limited-edition release celebrating Master Blender Joy Spence’s 40 years of craftsmanship with the distillery. Ruby Anniversary Edition is an exclusive release unlike any before it in the brand’s 270-year history: it is a blend of 5 exceptionally rare Jamaica rums, aged for a minimum of 35 tropical years, and including rums as old as 45 years, resulting in a complex sipping rum like no other. With only 500 bottles available, this offer is a luxurious gem for rum lovers, a commemorative release for the first female Master Blender in the spirits industry, and a taste of decades of craftsmanship and dedication.

There can be only one woman to hold the title of “First Female Master Blender in the Spirits Industry,” and that woman is Joy Spence. Her trailblazing accomplishment is proof of her pioneering mindset and commitment to excellence in her work. An energetic, unbelievably skilled and deeply passionate force of nature, Joy has worked at Appleton Estate for four decades and proudly served as its Master Blender for nearly a quarter of a century, pouring her vast knowledge and perfectionism into every bottle of Jamaica’s most-celebrated rum. Joy’s unparalleled sensory skills, allowing her to detect the most delicate notes in her rums, are the crowning jewel of her dedication and expertise.

“Forty years ago, I had the opportunity to channel my passion, talent, and knowledge into a role at Appleton Estate,” recalls Spence. “I was honored to join one of the most revered world-class brands, in the place I call home. Forty years later,” Spence continues, “from luxury editions to permanent expressions, I am still immensely proud to continue to innovate and produce luxurious aged rums at the highest quality standards, suited for every occasion. Since 1981, my goal has been to create the world’s most exquisite, refined aged rums and to share them with the world. This special edition marks a milestone for me and was created using some of the finest stock in our over 200,000 barrels.”

Produced at the oldest continuously-operating rum distillery in Jamaica, Ruby AnniversaryEdition is an exquisite blend of five hand-selected column and pot-still rums, crafted with Jamaican limestone-filtered water, with no added flavours, and aged in Jamaica – a taste of the excellence of the land and its people. Aged a minimum of 35 years, one of the charms of the Ruby Anniversary Edition is rooted in its strict ageing process. Each bottle contains liquid as old as 45 years and as young as 35 – a luxurious time capsule to taste the flavour of decades in the tropics. Due to Jamaica’s climate, Appleton Estate rums age nearly three times more quickly than spirits aged in cooler climates, allowing for richer, fuller flavors to develop in a shorter period of time – meaning that the minimum age of 35 years in the tropical climate of Jamaica is equivalent to over 100 years of ageing in a cooler climate, thanks to the significant loss of liquid by evaporation. “Heaven’s envy” is captured in the very limited quantity of liquid bottled for this release.

A truly unique collector’s item, Ruby Anniversary Edition is a true work of craftsmanship and expertise, an ode to the talent of iconic Master Blender Joy Spence. To mark such an occasion, a ritual must be encouraged for tasting. Best enjoyed neat or in a tulip-shaped Glencairn snifter, nosing the rum will announce the powerful aromas of cinnamon with minty orange bouquet. Next, airing the rum will reveal notes of delicate apple, overlaying rich vanilla, and continue with bursts of warm butterscotch, and rich coffee with toasted oak. Sipping this luxurious rum reveals on the palate with a delicate molasses and spicy honeyed taste. The finish is delicately smooth, with creamy dry oak– a complex sipping rum meant to be enjoyed slowly.

Appleton Estate Ruby AnniversaryEdition is a limited-edition release, with only 500 bottles available at the Joy Spence Appleton Estate Retail Rum Experience in Jamaica and at select premium retailers starting in January 2022.

ABOUT APPLETON ESTATE

Nestled in the heart of Jamaica, in the beautiful, lush Nassau Valley lies the Appleton Estate. For over 265 years, we have been crafting authentic, premium rums using time honored traditions that have been passed down from generation to generation. From cane to cocktail, our critically acclaimed rums are created by the environment, ingredients, and practices that are unique to our Estate. Our terroir, with its ideal climate, fertile soil and topography, the natural spring that supplies our water for fermentation, through to distillation, ageing and blending all combine to produce rums that are delicious and alive, vivid and deep with complex flavors and aromas.

The Appleton Estate rum collection includes the Signature rum, 8 Year Old Reserve rum, 12 Year Old Rare Casks rum, 15 Year Old Black River Casks rum and 21 Year Old Nassau Valley Casks rum. Showcasing the Estate’s renowned aged rum inventory, limited edition offers, such as: 30 Year Old Jamaica rum and 50 Year Old Jamaican Independence Reserve. Additionally, in 2017 Appleton Estate introduced Joy Anniversary Blend, a limited-edition 25 Year Old rum, to celebrate Joy Spence’s 20th Anniversary as the first female Master Blender in the spirits industry.

ABOUT THE CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global beverage sector, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. Campari Group’s portfolio, with over 50 brands, spans spirits (the core business), wines, and soft drinks. Its internationally-renowned brands include Aperol®, Appleton Estate®, Campari®, SKYY®, Wild Turkey®, and Grand Marnier®. Headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, Campari Group owns 22 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 22 countries. Campari Group employs around 4,000 people. The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI – Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: www.camparigroup.com. Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

