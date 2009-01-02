PANAMA CITY, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — ASOFARMA Central America and the Caribbean, through its parent company ADIUM, and Moderna Inc. reached a collaboration agreement for the distribution and commercialization in the region of SPIKEVAX, the vaccine developed by Moderna against SARS -CoV-2.

ASOFARMA Central America and the Caribbean is a leading pharmaceutical company in the region, which develops, produces and markets innovative products in therapeutic areas such as oncology, cardiology, central nervous system, diabetes and urology, among others.

As part of the agreement reached, ASOFARMA will collaborate with Moderna in the management of supply contracts already in force, as well as in vaccine registration processes, support for pharmacovigilance activities, continuing medical education, government affairs, marketing, and generation of new agreements that facilitate the availability of SPIKEVAX in the region.

“We are delighted to partner with Moderna to help patients, physicians and governments in this effort against COVID-19. Moderna is a leading company in the fight against the pandemic, and we are proud to have been chosen as partners for this task, providing all our experience and regional presence,” said Bernardo Girala, General Manager of ASOFARMA Central America and the Caribbean.

“This alliance confirms our purpose of providing the population with innovative treatments that help improve their quality of life and expand vaccination rates in the region,” Girala said.

Moderna Inc., a pioneer biotechnology company in the development of messenger RNA (mRNA) therapies and vaccines, has relied on ASOFARMA to make possible the arrival in the region of its vaccine against COVID 19, Spikevax.

Moderna’s mRNA platform is based on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery and manufacturing technology; which has allowed the development of therapies and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases and autoimmune diseases.

With this new agreement reached by ASOFARMA, Moderna Inc. joins a list of international pharmaceutical and biotechnological research and development companies that ASOFARMA has represented in the region for more than twenty years.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1752293/ASOFARMA.jpg