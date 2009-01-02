Blue Diamond Resorts’ Online Pre Check-In Blue Diamond Resorts’ Online Pre Check-In

CARIBPR WIRE, ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Dec. 12, 2024: Blue Diamond Resorts is revolutionizing the all-inclusive industry with its latest innovation: Online Pre Check-In: Fast Track Your Vacation. Now available at Royalton Luxury Resorts and Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts, this feature slashes check-in times by up to 50%, meaning guests can dive into relaxation faster than ever before. Designed to deliver a seamless, stress-free arrival, this tool ensures every guest’s journey begins with ease, setting the tone for an unforgettable getaway from the moment they step foot on the property.

“Today’s travelers are increasingly seeking simpler, more efficient processes, and this is especially true in the all-inclusive sector, where the demand for seamless experiences continues to rise. The launch of this new feature addresses this need by streamlining the check-in process and cutting wait times by half,” said Daniel Lozano, Senior VP of Operations for Blue Diamond Resorts. “As we continue to evolve with the changing expectations of our guests, this innovation is part of our commitment to providing elevated service and ensuring every moment of the vacation is enjoyable.”

With the Online Pre Check-In, guests can start the registration process in advance, ensuring a smooth and expedited check-in experience upon arrival. By visiting either www.royaltonresorts.com or www.planethollywoodhotels.com and following a few simple steps—entering their details, uploading required documents, and submitting the information—guests are all set before they even leave home. Upon arrival, those who have completed the process will have access to an exclusive fast-track lane, where their documents are swiftly validated, allowing them to check-in faster and jump straight into vacation mode.

Powered by secure, advanced hospitality technology, this new tool significantly improves efficiency, ensuring a smoother start to every stay. It not only enhances the guest experience but also allows travelers to begin enjoying the resort’s world-class amenities—from pristine beaches and pools to gourmet dining, luxurious spas, and unique entertainment offerings—without unnecessary delays.

Blue Diamond Resorts continues to elevate the all-inclusive experience, and the introduction of the Online Pre Check-In reflects their commitment to making every moment of the vacation count. For more information, visit royaltonresorts.com and planethollywoodhotels.com.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 60 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you´re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c61e2ff-b7fd-4e09-9190-08fff3415078

Blue Diamond Resorts Reduce Hasta en un 50% Sus Tiempos de Check-In con Su Online Pre Check-In

Online Pre Check-In de Blue Diamond Resorts Online Pre Check-In de Blue Diamond Resorts

CARIBPR WIRE, ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Dec. 12, 2024: Blue Diamond Resorts está revolucionando la industria de los resorts todo incluido con su última innovación: Online Pre Check-In: Empiece Antes Sus Vacaciones. Ahora disponible en Royalton Luxury Resorts y Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts, esta herramienta reduce los tiempos de check-in hasta en un 50%, permitiendo a los huéspedes comenzar su experiencia de relajación más rápido que nunca. Diseñada para brindar una llegada fluida y sin contratiempos, esta funcionalidad asegura que cada estancia comience con facilidad, marcando el inicio de unas vacaciones inolvidables desde el momento en que los huéspedes pisan la propiedad.

“Los viajeros de hoy buscan cada vez más procesos simples y eficientes, especialmente en el sector todo incluido, donde la demanda de experiencias sin complicaciones sigue creciendo. El lanzamiento de esta nueva función responde a esta necesidad al simplificar el proceso de check-in y reducir los tiempos de espera a la mitad”, comentó Daniel Lozano, Vicepresidente Senior de Operaciones de Blue Diamond Resorts. “Mientras continuamos adaptándonos a las expectativas cambiantes de nuestros huéspedes, esta innovación es parte de nuestro compromiso de ofrecer un servicio elevado y asegurar que cada momento de las vacaciones sea placentero”.

Con el Online Pre Check-In, los huéspedes pueden iniciar el proceso de registro con anticipación, asegurando una experiencia de check-in ágil al llegar. Al visitar www.royaltonresorts.com o www.planethollywoodhotels.com y seguir unos simples pasos—ingresar sus datos, cargar los documentos requeridos y enviar la información—los huéspedes estarán listos antes incluso de salir de casa. A su llegada, quienes hayan completado el proceso tendrán acceso a una exclusiva fila rápida, donde sus documentos serán validados de manera ágil, permitiéndoles registrarse más rápido y entrar directamente en modo vacaciones.

Impulsada por tecnología avanzada y segura de hospitalidad, esta nueva herramienta mejora significativamente la eficiencia, asegurando un comienzo más fluido para cada estancia. No solo mejora la experiencia del huésped, sino que también permite a los viajeros disfrutar de inmediato de las amenidades de clase mundial de los resorts—desde playas y piscinas impecables hasta gastronomía gourmet, spas de lujo y entretenimiento único—sin demoras innecesarias.

Blue Diamond Resorts continúa elevando la experiencia todo incluido, y la introducción del Online Pre Check-In refleja su compromiso de hacer que cada momento de las vacaciones cuente. Para más información, visite royaltonresorts.com y planethollywoodhotels.com.

Acerca de Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts cuenta con un portafolio de más de 80 propiedades, que superan las 20,000 habitaciones en 8 países ubicados en los destinos vacacionales más populares del Caribe. Sus 9 marcas hoteleras líderes comprenden al galardonado All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, donde Todos son Familia. Sin importar si son vacaciones entre amigos, padres e hijos, parejas, bodas, retiros corporativos o de incentivos o viajeros solos, todos son familia en estas propiedades que ofrecen servicios personalizados y amenidades exclusivas, tales como All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™ y Sports Event Guarantee™. Para reenfocarse en relaciones y amistades valiosas, Hideaway at Royalton ofrece una experiencia sólo para adultos que incluye una exclusiva gastronomía y alojamiento preferencial para reforzar estar unido bajo el concepto Togetherness entre sus huéspedes. Disfrute a su manera en Royalton CHIC Resorts, una marca todo incluido que bajo su concepto “Party Your Way” brinda una vibrante y efervescente experiencia sólo para adultos para deleitarse con lo inesperado. A Millas de lo Ordinario, Mystique by Royalton ofrece a los viajeros la oportunidad de conectarse con su entorno en una moderna colección de resorts estilo boutique que muestran una vibrante belleza infinita. En Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril promete a huéspedes mayores de 21 años, unas vacaciones únicas Completamente al Natural con todo incluido y acceso a una costa exclusiva para máxima privacidad. Memories Resorts & Spa diseña las mejores experiencias para vacaciones familiares, reunión de amigos o simplemente para relajarse en pareja, mientras que Starfish Resorts ofrece un valor increíble, un entorno impresionante y una rica cultura y herencia. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invita a los huéspedes a vacacionar como las estrellas con Vacation Like a Star™, una experiencia atractiva e interactiva con elementos famosos de la cultura pop de películas, música y deportes icónicos, mientras Escape de los Paparazzi en Planet Hollywood Adult Scene donde sus vacaciones sólo para adultos serán el centro de la fascinación y la atención con glamour y exclusividad.

Para más información acerca de Blue Diamond Resorts, visite www.bluediamondresorts.com

Una foto asociada con este comunicado de prensa está disponible en: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c61e2ff-b7fd-4e09-9190-08fff3415078



