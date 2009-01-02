CARIBPR WIRE, MIAMI, FL, Thurs. Oct. 12, 2023: Blue Diamond Resorts is proud to announce that it has been honored with an impressive total of six Magellan Awards in 2023 by Travel Weekly, a renowned and trusted source in the travel industry. These accolades, comprising four Gold and two Silver distinctions, highlight the company’s exceptional contributions to the hospitality sector, particularly in guest experiences, technological innovation, successful marketing campaigns, and elevated accommodation options.

“These achievements are a reflection of the dedication of our entire team, who are deeply committed to creating innovative experiences that enhance our offerings and enrich the guest journey,” stated Jordi Pelfort, President of Blue Diamond Resorts. “These pioneering initiatives are strengthening our position within the all-inclusive segment, a commitment that’s echoed in our forthcoming openings in the Caribbean—Royalton CHIC Antigua and Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only,” he added.

The awards presented to the hotel management company are as follows:

2023 Magellan Awards Gold

Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun Makes a Big Splash | Hospitality – Overall-New Resort/Hotel

Planet Hollywood Cancun Elevates Guest Journey with Metaverse Experience | Hospitality Marketing – Virtual Experiences/Events

Blue Diamond Resorts Heightens Guest Service with Innovative In-room Tech | Hospitality – Overall-Technology Solutions

Giving the Gift of ‘Home for the Holidays’ at Blue Diamond Resorts | Hospitality Marketing – Campaign-Communications/PR Plan

2023 Magellan Awards Silver

Hideaway at Royalton Negril offers a Penthouse Oasis to Rekindle and Reconnect | Hospitality Elements – Luxury (Five-Star)-Penthouse Design

Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Cancun | Hospitality – Overall-All-Inclusive Resort/Hotel

Among the celebrated resorts, Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, stood out as a beacon of modern offerings for guests of all ages, having opened just ten months ago, providing a wide array of activities to “Splash into Fun.” Planet Hollywood Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, earned recognition for pioneering virtual experiences that significantly enhanced the journey for travelers.

Meanwhile, Hideaway at Royalton Negril, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only, was lauded for its luxurious accommodations, particularly its Diamond Club™ Luxury Penthouse One Bedroom Jacuzzi Suite. Lastly, Royalton CHIC Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only, excelled as the highest satisfaction and best-performing resort in the Blue Diamond Resorts portfolio, thanks to its implementation of the successful and popular “Party Your Way” concept in the adults-only segment.

The Magellan Awards, a yearly celebration of excellence in the tourism industry, recognize outstanding achievements in technology implementation, marketing campaigns, and services across various segments, including hotels, cruises, airlines, and travel destinations. Blue Diamond Resorts is honored to be acknowledged by such a prestigious organization.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 60 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you´re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b111cd5c-89b7-471d-82c9-73f05bf0f11d

Blue Diamond Resorts recibe seis Premios Magellan por su excepcional hospitalidad e innovación

CARIBPR WIRE, MIAMI, FL, Thurs. Oct. 12, 2023: Blue Diamond Resorts tiene el placer de anunciar que ha sido galardonado con un impresionante total de seis Premios Magellan en 2023 por parte de Travel Weekly, una fuente ampliamente reconocida y confiable en la industria turística. Estos prestigiosos reconocimientos, que incluyen cuatro distinciones de Oro y dos de Plata, destacan las contribuciones excepcionales de la compañía al sector de la hospitalidad, en particular, su compromiso con experiencias para los huéspedes, la innovación tecnológica, campañas de marketing exitosas y opciones de alojamiento de primera calidad.

“Estos logros son un reflejo de la dedicación de todo nuestro equipo, que está profundamente comprometido en crear experiencias innovadoras que mejoren nuestra oferta y enriquezcan el viaje del huésped”, dijo Jordi Pelfort, Presidente de Blue Diamond Resorts. “Estas iniciativas pioneras están fortaleciendo nuestra posición en el segmento todo incluido, un compromiso que se refleja en nuestras próximas aperturas en el Caribe: Royalton CHIC Antigua y Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only”, añadió.

Los premios otorgados a la empresa de gestión hotelera son los siguientes:

Premios Magellan 2023 – Categoría Oro:

Apertura y diseño de la propiedad de Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun | Hospitalidad: resort/hotel nuevo en general

Recorrido Virtual 3D de Planet Hollywood Cancun | Marketing hotelero: experiencias virtuales/eventos

La nueva plataforma IPTV en la habitación de Blue Diamond Resorts | Hospitalidad: soluciones tecnológicas generales

Video de Fin de Año: Una experiencia para estar en casa lejos de casa | Marketing Hotelero – Campaña-Comunicación/Plan de Relaciones Públicas

Premios Magellan 2023 – Categoría Plata:

Suites especiales en Hideaway at Royalton Negril | Elementos de hospitalidad – Diseño de Penthouse de lujo (cinco estrellas)

Royalton CHIC Cancun y el concepto Party Your Way | Hospitalidad: resort/hotel todo incluido

Entre los resorts celebrados, Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, se destacó por sus modernas comodidades para huéspedes de todas las edades, habiendo inaugurado hace apenas diez meses, y ofreciendo una amplia variedad de actividades bajo el concepto “Splash Into Fun”. Por su parte, Planet Hollywood Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, fue reconocido por sus innovadoras experiencias virtuales que mejoraron significativamente la experiencia de los viajeros.

Mientras tanto, Hideaway at Royalton Negril, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only, fue elogiado por sus lujosos alojamientos, en particular su Luxury Penthouse Suite con Jacuzzi en la categoría de habitación Diamond Club™. Por último, Royalton CHIC Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only, destacó como el resort con la mayor satisfacción y mejor desempeño en la cartera de Blue Diamond Resorts, gracias a la implementación del exitoso y popular concepto “Party Your Way” en el segmento solo para adultos.

Los Premios Magellan, una celebración anual de la excelencia en la industria del turismo, reconocen logros sobresalientes en la implementación de tecnología, campañas de marketing y servicios en varios segmentos, incluyendo hoteles, cruceros, aerolíneas y destinos de viaje. Blue Diamond Resorts se enorgullece de ser distinguido por una organización de tan alto prestigio.

Acerca de Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts cuenta con un portafolio de más de 60 propiedades, que superan las 18,000 habitaciones en 8 países ubicados en los destinos vacacionales más populares del Caribe. Sus 9 marcas hoteleras líderes comprenden al galardonado All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, donde Todos son Familia. Sin importar si son vacaciones entre amigos, padres e hijos, parejas, bodas, retiros corporativos o de incentivos o viajeros solos, todos son familia en estas propiedades que ofrecen servicios personalizados y amenidades exclusivas, tales como All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™ y Sports Event Guarantee™. Para reenfocarse en relaciones y amistades valiosas, Hideaway at Royalton ofrece una experiencia sólo para adultos que incluye una exclusiva gastronomía y alojamiento preferencial para reforzar estar unido bajo el concepto Togetherness entre sus huéspedes. Disfrute a su manera en Royalton CHIC Resorts, una marca todo incluido que bajo su concepto “Party Your Way” brinda una vibrante y efervescente experiencia sólo para adultos para deleitarse con lo inesperado. A Millas de lo Ordinario, Mystique by Royalton ofrece a los viajeros la oportunidad de conectarse con su entorno en una moderna colección de resorts estilo boutique que muestran una vibrante belleza infinita. En Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril promete a huéspedes mayores de 21 años, unas vacaciones únicas Completamente al Natural con todo incluido y acceso a una costa exclusiva para máxima privacidad. Memories Resorts & Spa diseña las mejores experiencias para vacaciones familiares, reunión de amigos o simplemente para relajarse en pareja, mientras que Starfish Resorts ofrece un valor increíble, un entorno impresionante y una rica cultura y herencia. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invita a los huéspedes a vacacionar como las estrellas con Vacation Like a Star™, una experiencia atractiva e interactiva con elementos famosos de la cultura pop de películas, música y deportes icónicos, mientras Escape de los Paparazzi en Planet Hollywood Adult Scene donde sus vacaciones sólo para adultos serán el centro de la fascinación y la atención con glamour y exclusividad.

Para más información acerca de Blue Diamond Resorts, visite www.bluediamondresorts.com

Una foto asociada con este comunicado de prensa está disponible en https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b111cd5c-89b7-471d-82c9-73f05bf0f11d/es



