CARIBPR WIRE, MIAMI, FL, Thurs. Nov. 02, 2023: Blue Diamond Resorts proudly announces its latest innovation in the virtual reality universe with the introduction of immersive 3D scenarios for their newest property, Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort. This pioneering technology marks the second property of the hotel management company to be completely mapped, offering 360º virtual tours with an easy-to-use interface.

The introduction of this cutting-edge functionality invites both travelers and professionals involved in Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events (MICE) to delve into the resort’s detailed features. It offers an insider’s perspective on every nook and cranny, showcasing all the services tailored to meet the diverse needs of their guests. This immersive tool goes beyond enhancing the experience for travelers; it becomes an invaluable resource for MICE planners, providing a comprehensive view of all the venues ideally suited for events. Whether vacationers are planning a leisure trip or a business gathering, this experience empowers them to make informed decisions by immersing themselves in the resort’s ambiance before confirming their reservations.

“With the rising popularity of virtual experiences, we’re always finding new and refreshing ways to help travelers explore our properties and get a better idea of what they look like,” said Alejandro Rodriguez del Peon, Director of Marketing & PR for Blue Diamond Resorts. “Last year, we introduced this virtual tourism tool at our Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts in Cancun, which was the first in our portfolio to offer this experience. It proved irresistible to travelers and solidified our position as a pioneer in the all-inclusive segment.”

The resort’s website now features a captivating Virtual Tour option seamlessly integrated into the “Our Resort” section. This tour covers the entire property, from the expansive lobby and the exclusive Diamond Club™ lounge to the inviting pools, lazy rivers, and water park. Travelers can also virtually enter the resort to explore its modern rooms in various categories, restaurants, the GameUp Entertainment Center, Royalton FIT and spa facilities, as well as the convention center and its unique spaces for group events and luxury weddings.

3D renderings of Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun provide vacationers with an authentic feel for each vacation venue. The interactive features allow guests to experience their vacation before they even arrive. Whether travelers are seeking a family, romantic, or friends getaway, they will have access to all the amenities that await them at the resort, from relaxing in The Royal Spa to savoring delicious meals at the à la carte restaurants. For business travelers, there is a comprehensive walkthrough of the Meeting & Event spaces, featuring 25,000 square feet, including a ballroom and 12 breakout rooms that can be customized according to customer needs.

Blue Diamond Resorts continues to push the boundaries of technology, going beyond the traditional to showcase their modern and unique venues. The all-inclusive metaverse is now accessible at royaltonresorts.com

BLUE DIAMOND RESORTS LLEVA SU SEGUNDO HOTEL AL METAVERSO

CARIBPR WIRE, MIAMI, FL, Thurs. Nov. 02, 2023:

Blue Diamond Resorts se complace en anunciar su última innovación en el universo de la realidad virtual con la introducción de escenarios 3D inmersivos para su nueva propiedad, Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort. Esta tecnología pionera marca la segunda propiedad de la compañía de gestión hotelera que se ha mapeado por completo, ofreciendo recorridos virtuales de 360º con una interfaz fácil de usar.

La introducción de esta funcionalidad de vanguardia invita tanto a viajeros como a profesionales involucrados en Reuniones, Incentivos, Conferencias y Eventos (MICE – por sus siglas en inglés) a sumergirse en los detalles del resort. Esta ofrece una perspectiva interna de cada rincón y lugar, mostrando todos los servicios diseñados para satisfacer las diversas necesidades de sus huéspedes. Esta herramienta inmersiva va más allá de mejorar la experiencia de los viajeros; se convierte en un recurso invaluable para los planificadores de MICE, brindando una vista completa de todos los lugares ideales para eventos. Ya sea que los vacacionistas estén planeando un viaje de ocio o una reunión de negocios, esta experiencia les permite tomar decisiones informadas al adentrarse en el ambiente del resort antes de confirmar sus reservas.

“A medida que aumenta la popularidad de las experiencias virtuales, siempre estamos buscando formas nuevas y refrescantes de ayudar a los viajeros a explorar nuestras propiedades y tener una mejor idea de cómo son”, comentó Alejandro Rodríguez del Peón, Director de Marketing y Relaciones Públicas de Blue Diamond Resorts. “El año pasado, presentamos esta herramienta de turismo virtual en nuestros Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts en Cancún, que fue el primero en nuestra cartera en ofrecer esta experiencia. Resultó irresistible para los viajeros y consolidó nuestra posición como pioneros en el segmento todo incluido”.

El sitio web del resort ahora presenta una cautivadora opción de Tour Virtual integrada en la sección “Nuestro Resort”. Este recorrido cubre toda la propiedad, desde el amplio lobby y el exclusivo salón Diamond Club™ hasta las atractivas piscinas, ríos lentos y parque acuático. Los viajeros también pueden ingresar virtualmente al resort para explorar sus modernas habitaciones en varias categorías, restaurantes, el Centro de Entretenimiento GameUp, las instalaciones Royalton FIT y el spa, así como el centro de convenciones y sus espacios únicos para eventos grupales y bodas de lujo.

Las representaciones en 3D de Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun brindan a los vacacionistas una sensación auténtica de cada lugar de vacaciones. Las características interactivas permiten a los huéspedes experimentar sus vacaciones antes de llegar. Ya sea que busquen una escapada familiar, romántica o con amigos, tendrán acceso a todas las comodidades que les esperan en el resort, desde relajarse en The Royal Spa hasta disfrutar de deliciosas comidas en los restaurantes a la carta. Para los viajeros de negocios, hay un recorrido completo de los espacios para Reuniones y Eventos, con 25,000 pies cuadrados, que incluye un amplio salón principal y 12 salas de reuniones que se pueden personalizar según las necesidades del cliente.

Blue Diamond Resorts continúa expandiendo los límites de la tecnología, yendo más allá de lo tradicional para mostrar sus lugares modernos y únicos. El metaverso todo incluido ahora es accesible en royaltonresorts.com

