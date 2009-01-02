CaribPR Wire, NEW YORK, NY, Sunday, July 25, 2021: The countdown has begun to the 24th annual Brooklyn, New York, Unity Walk & Community Festival, set for August 7, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning at Empire Blvd and Flatbush Avenue.

Established in August of 1997 by Jamaican immigrant Rev. Dr. Terry Lee of Community Concerns Network Inc., and By-Ways and Hedges Youth for Christ Ministry, Inc., the Walk and Festival has been fostering a better understanding and relationship between the New York Police Department, (NYPD), and Brooklyn residents for over two decades.

This year’s event will once again be presented under the theme: “Uniting Police And Our Community Step By Step While Providing Fun For The Whole Family.” Over 1,000 have been invited, including politicians and Caribbean diplomats, members of the NYPD, military personnel, immigrant and community activists, faith-based groups and members of the clergy, healthcare providers, local businesses and block associations, as well as people who have lost loved ones to violence.

The event will begin at the corner of Empire Boulevard and Flatbush Avenue at 11 a.m., continue down Flatbush Avenue to Church Avenue, and end at Church Avenue and Utica Avenue with the Community Festival.

Performances and bands scheduled include the Byways and Hedges Youth Group and other gospel performers; Barbados-born Empress Poetry, The Empire Marching Elite, the FDNY Fire and EMS Exploring Program; Guns Down and Bikes Up Brooklyn and Steelpan artist, Freddy Harris, III.

At the Festival, children will be able to climb the NYPD Rock Wall and enjoy inspirational games, storytelling, giveaways, and exciting sports and biking demonstrations. NYC’s Test & Trace will be available on spot to provide COVID 19 vaccinations for adults and children, 12 years and up.

Adults will be able to visit The MetroPlus Health Pavilion for COVID-19 testing, other health screenings and more. They will also be able to apply for health care insurance, learn healing and meditative techniques to release stress, pick up essential information on jobs, housing, finance, citizenship, immigration food stability, and more; and of course enjoy delicious Caribbean and other food and beverages from vendors.

Over 150 invited vendors, not-for-profits and city agencies will participate including:

• The Brooklyn Public Library

• Community Boards 17, 9 and 14

• East Flatbush Village

• FDNY – Department of Fire Safety Education

• FDNY: Department of Recruitment & Diversity

• Fitserious Health and Wellness, LLC

• God-Squad

• GMACC

• Re-Serve, Inc.

• Test & Trace

The Annual Unity Walk & Community Festival was created in response to police-related incidents that prompted violent outbreaks and protests in Crown Heights. Rev. Terry said he felt called to launch the event to give “everyone an opportunity to come together in healing and help cultivate and build a more positive relationship with the NYPD.” It promotes awareness on issues like violence, health and immigration and provides legal, financial, and other referrals.

Register to join the Walk HERE or at communityconcernsnetwork.org/events/24th-annual-unity-walk-community-festival. A free Unity Walk t-shirt will be available to anyone who signs up before July 30th.

Current sponsors and partners include: the New York City Police Foundation, Inc.; NYPD Community Affairs Bureau; 71st Precinct Council, MetroPlus Health, Big Apple Leadership Academy for the Arts, Inc.; GraceKennedy Foods, LLC, Caribbean Supermarket; Chef’s Choice; EmblemHealth, Laparkan Trading, Healthcare Education Project, Humana, Rainbow Car Service and CaribPR Wire.

To sponsor the event or reserve a vendor table, contact Community Concerns Network Inc., or By-Ways and Hedges Youth for Christ Ministry. at 718-940-7499 or fill out their contact form HERE or at https://forms.gle/TyK8M3vchjygHzi56

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nicole Lumpress

[email protected]